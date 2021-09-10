'Great' Dad, 40, Dies After Saving Daughter, 6, from Drowning in Jet Ski Accident

Jose Manuel Alatorre kept his daughter safe until he was able to hand her to passing kayakers

A 40-year-old father from Tennessee is being remembered as a hero after he kept his daughter safe following a jet ski accident that eventually claimed his life.

On Saturday, Jose Manuel Alatorre and his 6-year-old daughter were preparing to ride a jet ski on Percy Priest Lake when they both fell into the water after Alatorre initiated the gas, according to a statement from the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency.

Neither Alatorre nor his daughter wore a life jacket.

According to a witness, Alatorre tread water long enough to help keep his daughter safe until a group of kayakers were able to retrieve her.

"Kayakers on the bank were able to paddle out to her and bring her to safety," the Rutherford County EMA said. "She was assessed by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and released into the care of her mother."

But Alatorre soon disappeared under the water's surface, and a nearby boater's attempts to find him were unsuccessful.

He was found dead just before 11 p.m. later that night, according to Daily News Journal.

A GoFundMe campaign was started this week to raise money for Alatorre's funeral service, while any unused funds will go towards his daughter.

"He paid the ultimate price saving his daughter's life," organizers wrote on the page. "His last act of selflessness does not surprise me. Manuel put others' lives in front of his own and helped so many people during his 40 years of life on this earth."

"He was a great father, uncle, son, brother, and friend," they added.

The donation page has raised nearly $5,500 as of Friday afternoon.