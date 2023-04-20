Dad and Daughter, 13, Rescued While Treading Water in 'Alligator-Ridden Lake' After Jet-ski Sinks

A group of boaters are being praised for helping authorities locate a father and daughter whose jetski sank in an alligator-infested lake in Florida.

Christopher Snow, 31, and his daughter Alexis, 13, went missing Saturday after going for jetski ride from Baker Creek Park in Thonotosassa around 7 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

When the two did not return by 8 p.m., Christopher's girlfriend Carolyn Joyce became concerned and made contact with Deputy Kevin Reich, who was "conducting routine surveillance" nearby, the HCSO said.

Luckily, a group of nearby boaters offered to help search for the missing pair.

SamanthaJo Conover said she and her husband Jason Font offered to give Reich a ride and help search for Christoper and Alexis on Lake Thonotosassa, according to Insider.

Conover told ABC affiliate WFTS that she overheard a concerning conversation about the father-daughter duo, who she saw earlier that evening.

"We were at the right place at the right time," she told the outlets.

Joyce and Reich boarded the Conovers' boat and began the search for the missing jetskiers, per the reports. They found Christopher and Alexis treading water about 40 minutes later.

Footage from Reich's body camera, shared by the HCSO, shows the moment the boaters found Christopher and Alexis, who said they were treading water for over an hour.

As the vessel approaches the victims' position in the water, one boater can be heard saying, "I hear them! I hear them!" As the footage continues, the boat slows down as the rescuers approach, while one yells, "We're coming!"

A few seconds later, the father and daughter scream for help while treading water. Shortly before they are pulled from the lake, an emotional Alexis tells the rescuers that their jetski "sunk underwater," according to the video.

Once in the boat, Christopher and Alexis were wrapped in towels by the boaters who came to their rescue. The boat owner then shook hands with the deputy as they celebrated a "happy ending."

"It was amazing," Conover told Today. "Like, I cried. I held my husband, I cried. We would do it a thousand times again."

Both Christopher and Alexis denied medical attention at the scene, as seen in the HCSO's bodycam footage.

In the HCSO's press release, Christopher said his life jacket "wasn't sized properly" and reminded others to "make sure yours is fitted correctly."

Reich thanked the Conovers for helping authorities search for the missing pair, who were lost in what he described as "a very alligator-ridden lake," according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

"You didn't just help a life, you saved it," the HCSO deputy said, per the report.

But Conover said she does not consider herself a hero, telling WFTS: "We would have done it for anyone with no hesitation."