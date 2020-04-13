Dad Dances With Daughter After Prom Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

A high school senior from Alabama thought there was no hope she would be able to experience prom during the coronavirus outbreak — until her father pulled a surprise to make it happen.

In a now-viral Facebook video posted on April 4, high schooler Marli Odgers is seen wearing a sparkling prom dress while dancing with her father, Robby Odgers, to the song “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts.

“Marli Odgers was supposed to have her senior prom today,” Natalie Rodgers, Marli’s sister, explained on Facebook. “She just thought it was canceled. My sweet dad made her get up and go to prom this morning. Memories we will cherish forever- even in the middle of the chaos and craziness.”

The charming moment began when Robby left Marli a note that read, “Today is prom, one dance with dad? Will you go with me?” on a staircase inside their home. He placed the message on top of a garment bag that contained Marli’s dress.

“I just began to think what we could do,” Robby told TMX News. “She was very much looking forward to her senior prom, and I just started thinking what we could do to at least… make her think, well — maybe not prom — but a version of prom.”

Image zoom Marli and Robby Odgers

“I was really emotional, and I’m not an emotional person,” Marli added. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Robby said the moment was a memorable one since it was the first time he was able to slow dance with his daughter.

“Typically, maybe besides maybe at a party or whatever, until your daughter gets married, you really haven’t danced like that,” he said. “Obviously, that was not a wedding, but probably the closest thing to it in my perspective, to be able to hold your daughter close and dance with her, and have that special feel.”

“She just absolutely looked stunned,” he added.

For Marli and Robby, they hope their special moment was able to brighten someone else’s day amid the saddening news.

“It was just a positive thing with all these negative things going on in the world right now, and hopefully, it cheered people up as much as it did me,” Marli said.

Robby added, “In the world that we’re living in, and all the negativity and all the sickness, and all of that stuff going on, if it cheered somebody up or made somebody happy, if it was just one person, to me it was worth it.”

