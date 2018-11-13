Watch: Dad Comforts 3-Year-Old Daughter as They Drive Through California Wildfires

A father in California fleeing the wildfires managed to keep his 3-year-old daughter not only safe, but calm.

According to KTVU, Joe Allen and his wife Whitney split up into two separate cars as they fled their home. Joe took Olivia, and Whitney took their 8-month-old daughter, Jordan.

When Olivia starts to talk about the fire during their intense drive away from the flames, Joe says to his daughter, “Hey guess what, we’re not going to catch on fire, okay? We’re going to stay away from it and we’ll be just fine. We’re doing alright.”

As Joe continues to drive in traffic, he avoids the flames and keeps Olivia calm. When she says she can’t see her mom and that she wants to go home, Joe told her that they can when there’s more “Princess Poppy” — a character from the movie, Trolls.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After Joe tells her that they’re “past it and out of it now” towards the end of the video, Olivia says “Yay” and “You did it, you did it!”

Joe then tells his little girl that they “did it together.”

According to the news outlet, Olivia celebrated her third birthday that same day.

“As our lives drastically changed today, we are reminded what is most important,” Whitney told the news outlet. “Tonight we celebrated Olivia’s birthday because even though we lost everything today and so did my family… we didn’t lose each other and that is truly what matters.”