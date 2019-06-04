For D-Day's 75th Anniversary, Listen to Unread Letters from Soldiers on the Ground

This week will mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, or the invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6 — which has been described as the most critical moment in America’s efforts to help liberate Western Europe from the Axis powers during World War II.

It was a harrowing, bloody battle on the Tuesday in 1944, when more than 160,000 British, Canadian and American troops landed to fight Nazi Germany along the beaches of France.

The troops were met with heavy fire as they stormed the beaches and up the cliffs, and yet they persisted until they had captured the towns that were under control of the Nazi party. There were eventually 10,000 Allied casualties, with at least 4,400 confirmed dead. The Germans lost between 4,000-9,000 men.

In honor of this year’s anniversary, AARP will release a special three-part digital series on June 5 called “Letters From D-Day” on their YouTube channel, which will be part of a special D-Day package running in the June issue of AARP Bulletin.

The series, which is narrated by Bryan Cranston, focuses on first-person accounts of the battle, based on letters written by service members to loved ones back home, trying to explain the complexities of war, the horrors of what they saw, and how hard-won the fight was.

The letters are accompanied by real-time footage from the battle.