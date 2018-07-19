From Dabbing Grandmas to One Grandpa's Selfie Skills: Ranking the Internet's Cutest Grandparents

While we feel lucky to live in a time when frosé is embraced as a summer staple and trolling your S.O. is viewed as exponentially more romantic than planning over-the-top gestures (we’re looking at you, Chrissy and John), nothing quite compares to how we feel whenever we come across an adorable grandparent enthusiastically taking on one of life’s most menial tasks and making it so aww-worthy we’re ready to forgive our grandmas for knitting us overly festive holiday sweaters growing up.

Here, we’re ranking the Internet’s cutest grandparents, from dabbing grandmas to selfie-taking gramps.

Most Skillful: These Dabbing Grandmas

Because successfully flipping a water bottle on a table can only be celebrated with a dab.

Most Enthusiastic: This Grandma Who Fan-Girled Over Mick Jagger

She may have been attending Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour with her daughter and granddaughter in 2015, but this grandma was sent into a teenage-groupie-style tizzy when Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger joined the superstar on stage for a duet of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Most Devious: This Grandma Who Pranked Her Husband

Okay, this is less devious and way more cute — especially since she decided to capture the whole moment on camera.

Most Surprised: This Grandma Who Stood A Few Inches Away from Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Beyonce/Instagram

Not even adorable grandmas are immune to the star power of Queen Bey.

Most Likely to Win Dancing with the Stars: This Grandpa and His Killer Moves

Shout-out to his wife and her piano-playing skills.

Most Smiley: This Grandpa Who Accidentally Filmed Himself Instead of a Marriage Proposal

How could you even be mad when grandpa looked so happy?

Most Determined: These Grandparents Who Tried Out Their Web Cam for the First Time

The flirting! The laughter! The frustration! We’re here for all of it.

Most Trend-Savvy: This Grandpa Who Printed Out Memes for His Friends

And now his squad can keep them forever.