Customer Surprises Beloved Dunkin' Employee Who Was Evicted from Home with Fully-Furnished House

An Ohio Dunkin' employee is expressing her gratitude after a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line ended up providing her with what she believes is a Christmas miracle.

Suzanne Burke told ABC affiliate WCPO that she knew she had to jump into action after learning that her friend, beloved Dunkin' employee Ebony Johnson, had recently been evicted from her Mount Healthy home.

"When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained to the outlet. "I wanted to make sure that they had stable housing so that she could continue to provide the excellent service she does at Dunkin'."

With assistance from local organizations and designers, Burke was able to surprise Johnson and her kids with a new, fully-furnished home — just in time for the holidays.

"I'm just so thankful we're back in our home," Johnson told WCPO. "The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, 'Could I be at home before Christmas?' "

"Oh my god, I'm so happy," she added.

Burke and Johnson's friendship first started three years ago in the Dunkin' drive-thru line, according to WCPO.

"I go every morning," Burke told the outlet. "Ebony has worked the drive-thru for three years and really has provided amazing customer service."

After noticing that Johnson was not working her usual shift for a few weeks, she reached out to her to make sure everything was okay.

She learned that Johnson, a mother of three, had been evicted from her Mount Healthy home and had nowhere to live, WCPO reported.

Burke knew she had to do something to help, so she called on New Life Furniture Bank, a gently-used furnishing bank for those in need, and staging designer Jo Potvin of Design to Market, per WCPO.

Potvin and the local organization ended up working together to fully furnish and decorate the new home for Johnson and her kids so that it was move-in ready.

The final result was unveiled to Johnson and her family on Friday, and the emotional moment was captured by WCPO.

"Thank y'all so much," Johnson said through tears. "Thank you so much for helping me."

Speaking to the outlet, Potvin said she couldn't think of a better time to have surprised Johnson.

"[It's the] perfect time of the year to feel like you're spreading joy," Potvin told WCPO.

Dana Saxton, the executive director of New Life Furniture Bank, echoed her sentiments.

"It's as much a gift for us as it is for them, to be able to provide this for them," Saxton said.

The furniture bank also marked the happy moment with a post on Facebook Saturday, writing, "We're so pleased to partner with Jo Potvin and her talented design team at Design to Market Home Staging to make Ebony's family feel LOVED during the holiday season."