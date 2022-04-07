Stacey Abrams, Kandi Burruss and More Set to Headline CultureCon Atlanta This Year

Kat Graham and Olori Swank will host the 2022 conference, dedicated to celebrating culture and creatives of color, during this first stop on the three-city tour

CultureCon 2022 is almost here!

The conference, which has featured the likes of Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keke Palmer as previous speakers, is all about celebrating culture, community and creatives of color through exclusive events.

The Creative Collective NYC, the creators of CultureCon, announced that Stacey Abrams, Kandi Burruss, Omeretta The Great, Carlos King, Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings and more will headline conversations in Atlanta during this first stop on a three-city tour across the United States this year.

From May 2 through 6, entrepreneurs and young professionals can take part in CultureCon week, which includes exclusive events, workshops, parties and experiences in Atlanta leading up to the weekend.

regina king Regina Hall speaking at CultureCon 2021 | Credit: DP Jolly

CultureCon Atlanta will take place on May 7 with Kat Graham and Olori Swankas the hosts. Attendees will also get a chance to shop at a small business market and participate in skill-building workshops and interactive activations.

HBO Max is the presenting partner for all three CultureCon 2022 conferences and will host VIP lounges along with talent from the network. Dotdash Meredith will serve as a media partner for the conference. Several other partners will put on networking events and seminars. Kicking off the festivities, Twitter is hosting an open mic night on Twitter Spaces on May 2 as well as the panel, "Show Me the Receipts," to talk all things wealth building and pay. Attendees will also get a chance to participate in the interactive #TweetSuite: Collaboration Café, a dedicated audio lounge for creators to network in person or on the Twitter Spaces platform.

Junae Brown, the founder of Browned 2 Perfection Agency, and Melissa Proctor, CMO of the Atlanta Hawks, will take part in a panel discussion, "Tapped [In]: Community as the Root of Success" presented by LinkedIn, to discuss community building and what it means to them to be a professional. Wieden+Kennedy is providing free conference tickets to HBCU students, exhibiting their immersive Museum of Culture and leading a panel on how creatives can protect their brands.

CultureCon Attendees at a past CultureCon | Credit: Noemie Marguerite

CultureCon values supporting creators and providing the tools for their success. Black and brown creatives will hear from brands, such as Instagram and Audible, to learn how to build digital communities, grow their own brands and create dynamic storytelling. For more hands-on experiences, TikTok and Pinterest are hosting workshops to help creatives learn how to take their ideas and turn them into sustainable businesses.

Other sponsors include Foot Locker Atlanta, Cash App and Square, who will power the Small Business Marketplace with Cash App Pay, and Grey Goose Vodka, who is hosting its Grey Goose Essences "In Bloom" Brunch to celebrate Atlanta creatives advancing their communities.

CultureCon will pick back up this summer in Los Angeles from June 16 to 18 with bespoke pop-up experiences ahead of Juneteenth. The final stop on the tour will be in New York City from October 3 to 7 for another week of events ahead of CultureCon New York on October 8.