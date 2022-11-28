$3 Billion Crypto Company Says Founder's 'Legacy Will Live On' After Tiantian Kullander Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander "was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a fierce friend," his company, Amber Group, said in a statement

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 03:39 PM
Tiantian Kullander
Photo: Amber Group

Tiantian Kullander, the 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency company Amber Group, died in his sleep last week, the financial firm announced.

"It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on November 23, 2022," a statement posted to Amber Group's website read.

Kullander "was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a fierce friend," Amber Group said. The Hong Kong-based company did not disclose any information related to his cause of death.

"His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family," they wrote in the statement. "He is survived by his wife and their beloved son. We kindly request that you respect their privacy during this difficult time."

PEOPLE reached out to Amber Group for comment on Monday afternoon.

According to Yahoo News, Amber Group received a $3 billion valuation in 2022 and was seeking another $100 million in funds.

Kullander spokes to Forbes in 2020 about operating the company during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The biggest disruption is not being able to visit clients," Kullander said. "That's the beauty with crypto. You can access these markets 24/7."

"If anything, we have seen business pick up, perhaps because everyone is just sitting around at home," he added.

In their statement, Amber Group called Kullander a "pillar of our success" who led by example with "his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity."

RELATED VIDEO: 'The Amazing Race' 's Don Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87

"His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals," the company explained. "His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities."

They continued: "We lost a great partner and a true friend in TT and words cannot express our sorrow at this time. TT's legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT's ambition and dream."

Related Articles
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Performs at the BMI Country Awards, Plus Mariah Carey, Usher, Florence Pugh and More
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs On Tour in Vancouver, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Kendall Jenner and More
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Celebrates the World Series, Plus Ellie Kemper, Ashton Kutcher, Lindsay Lohan and More
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Creative Director Virgil Abloh poses after the Off-White Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2021
Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Collection Will Be Presented on Tuesday 'Per His Wishes'
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Emily Ratajkowski
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218483741227151&set=pb.1303396448.-2207520000.&type=3 No photo description available. David Conde troSdsepnol64 0 u uut7 J 2h550f26gl3lc , 60luu721 1 98 e i 1 2 2 h951c n 72 ·
Little Boy, 2, Starves to Death After His Father Suffers Fatal Heart Attack in New York Apartment
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit