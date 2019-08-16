Creepy Faceless and Headless Dolls Pop Up Over Town and Officials Are Understandably Confused

Image zoom creepy dolls JeffCo 411/Facebook

Citizens of a small Missouri town are getting spooked after faceless and headless dolls have started popping up around the community.

The dolls started appearing in random places about a week ago in Jefferson County, Missouri, local NBC station KSDK reported on Wednesday. The stuffed, life-size dolls were seen on the sides of roads, behind dumpsters and leaning on streetlight poles.

As if that’s not strange enough, the dolls don’t appear to have faces — and several don’t have heads at all.

“Somebody thinks it’s funny, somebody thinks it’s cute, it’s all fun and games until somebody stops, thinking it’s a child in distress, and gets hit trying to help out,” said Festus Chief of Police Tim Lewis, per MyMoInfo.com.

“So whoever’s doing it, we know you think it’s fun and games, but it could be a very dangerous situation,” Lewis added.

“The hands are sown to the face, there’s no face on it,” Lewis told another local NBC station, WSLS. “If you see it from behind, that looks like a little girl crying… somebody’s going to stop. In this town, people are kind-hearted. People are going to stop and make sure that’s not a child.”

“And then they’re going to get hit, or there’s a chance they’re going to get out of the car and get run over,” he added.

Not only do the dolls pose danger for potential good Samaritans, but they’re even a little frightening for residents of Festus and Crystal City.

“At first, I didn’t realize it was a doll,” one local resident told KSDK. “I was like, ‘What is that?’ It looked like it was crying and in time out … I was like, ‘That’s kind of creepy now.'”

The outlet reported that police believe the dolls to be the work of a prankster at this point, but are investigating after getting multiple calls about the mysterious dolls.