Creepy Baby Monitor Photo Goes Viral and Inspires Parents to Share Their Scary Snaps

One Australian mom is going viral after sharing a terrifying photo of her young son from a baby monitor.

Last week, Elise Bannister was shocked by the image she saw on a new baby monitor, which she had recently purchased to keep an eye out on her baby, Finn.

“When I first started it up and saw that Finn was just silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie I absolutely lost it laughing,” Bannister told Today.

“It was hilariously creepy. I initially took the picture to share with a group chat of friends. I had no idea it would go this far!” she added.

We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019

The mother decided to share the snap on Twitter, joking, “We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake.”

As of Tuesday, the post has amassed over 400,000 likes and 84,000 retweets. Several parents have also joined in on the fun, sharing their own hilariously haunting monitor photos of their children.

“We turned on the monitor to find this staring back at us

Terrifying!” one mother wrote, sharing a photo of her baby right up in the camera.

Another parent responded to Bannister, “I had a similar treat one night.”

A father contributed a photo of his daughter, who was caught laying upside down, telling other users it gave him a scare.

“Yeah, it’s a common thing on these cameras apparently. My daughter was laying upside down, which made it even more creepy,” he wrote.

Another parent was convinced there was a ghost in her baby’s crib when the monitor showed a second baby sleeping next to her own, only to realize that it was just an image on the mattress.

“My wife is in a group of Mums and one of them was convinced they had a ghost in their baby’s cot,” a user wrote on Twitter. “Turns out, the kid’s dad had forgotten to put on the mattress protector..”

The mother, Maritza Cibuls, had shared the post herself last month on Facebook, writing, “I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping.”

“Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets 😂😂,” she added. “I could kill him.”

Cibuls previosuly told Today she was “so embarrassed” by the sleepless night, and that she has since taken over on all sheet-changing responsibilities from her husband.