Beautiful Photo Series Stars Black Girls as Reimagined Disney Princesses 

CreativeSoul Photography and hairstylist LaChanda Gatson wanted to redefine and reimagine iconic princesses with their own "dash of style and culture"

By Jason Duaine Hahn
June 17, 2020 12:07 PM

Princess Turquoise (Taylor Lia)

Hairstylist LaChanda Gatson teamed up with CreativeSoul Photography of Atlanta, Georgia, to inspire black girls around the world to see "themselves as regal princesses," the team said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Princess Tigers Eye

"The idea was developed early on in childhood from the consistent lack of representation of black children in mostly all forms of media where children play a significant part," Gatson explained.

Princess Rose Quartz

Gatson loved watching and reading fairytales as a kid, but would often find herself reimagining the characters with her skin color.

Princess Jade

Gatson also reimagined these characters with different cultural attributes, to make them more relatable to herself.

Princess Onyx

By teaming with CreativeSoul, Gatson sought to bring these ideas from her childhood to life.

Princess Obsidian

"These princesses were reimagined from a collection of fictional princesses and global fairytales — ones I grew to love throughout my years," Gatson said.

Princess Moonstone

"I reimagined them as black urban royalty," she added.

Princess Aquamarine

Gatson said she chose "a team of talented black creatives" to create "the change I wanted to see."

Princess Garnet

"I hope this series is just the beginning of endless opportunities of inclusion and more black creativity in fantasy," she said of the project.

Princess Emerald

"Let’s continue to have a conversation and understand that our children matter too," Gatson continued.

Princess Diamond

The images have already made waves online and have been reshared over social media by thousands, CreativeSoul said.

Princess Citrine

Photos from the series can be purchased from the CreativeSoul website (here).

Princess Amethyst

You can visit Gatson's Instagram here.

Princess Amber

Visit CreativeSoul's Instagram here.

