Crayola Launches Box of Crayons with Diverse Skin Tones to 'Advance Inclusion in Creativity'

The "Colors of the World" box will include 24 crayons, meant to represent over 40 skin tones across the globe

The coloring world is about to look a lot more inclusive, thanks to Crayola's newest box of crayons.

The company announced on Thursday that it's launching a "Colors of the World" crayon box "to cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures and ethnicities."

The new packs will include 24 different colors meant to represent over 40 skin tones across the globe, and colors will range from medium almond to very light rose to extra deep golden.

The boxes will also feature a color reference side panel, as well as a gradient skin tone label around each crayon with its name written in English, Spanish and French as a way to further emphasize the importance of inclusion and diversity.

"With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance," Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said in a statement. "We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves."

Crayola explained in the release that the new colors were formulated through "rigorous consumer testing" and a partnership with MOB Beauty CEO Victor Casale.

According to the art supplies company, Casale had over 30 years of experience "in creating foundation colors for global skin tones," which they felt made him a perfect partner to ensure the crayons featured an "accurate and inclusive skin tone palette."

Teaming up with Crayola's Research & Development and Marketing teams for more than eight months, Casale used his scientific process for "developing inclusive foundation shades" to help the company create their "Colors of the World" box.

"I have spent my life trying to create truly global shade palettes because I know what it's like to be with a person who has finally found their exact match," Casale said in a statement. "They feel included and recognized, and I am hoping every child who uses these crayons and finds their shade will have that feeling."

"Growing up, I remember mixing the pink and dark brown crayons to try and make my shade, so I was thrilled when Crayola asked for my help to create the Colors of the World crayons," Casale added.

The crayons, which will come in a 24 or 32-count pack, will be available to purchase in July ahead of back-to-school season.

Those interested in the 24-count pack have the option of pre-ordering from Crayola's website, which will also alert customers on product availability.