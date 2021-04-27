Fire officials said the crane was there on Monday to help install solar panels in the backyard of the Rancho Palos Verdes home

Crane Collapses on Calif. House with Both Homeowners Inside: 'I Thought It Was an Earthquake'

A pair of California residents had quite the scare on Monday after a crane toppled over and crashed into the roof of their home.

The frightening incident in Rancho Palos Verdes was confirmed in a statement by the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) around 4:45 p.m.

Fire officials said they were called to the scene after a large crane tipped over and landed on the roof of a one-story home. Luckily, no one was injured, according to officials.

Magda Kispal, who owns the residence with her husband John Kerwin, told CW affiliate KTLA they were inside when the crane came barreling through their roof.

"It was horrendous movement and noise," Kispal, 81, recalled to the outlet. "The movement was so bad, I thought it was an earthquake."

"[It] sliced right through the center of our house," Kerwin, 73, added. "Had it continued, it would have had us."

Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the LACoFD, later confirmed to KTLA that the incident occurred while Kispal and Kerwin were having solar panels installed in their backyard.

Narvaez did not specify how the crane managed to topple over into the residence.

"The crane was actually here to install a solar field, which are solar panels, just not on the roof of the structure," Narvaez explained to the local outlet. "The solar panels are in the backyard and they're mounted to metal posts or columns. And those columns were being carried from the street over the structure, into the backyard, when the accident occurred."

Kerwin told KTLA that he and his wife chose to install the panels by the pool instead of the roof because, ironically, Kispal didn't want the roof's shingles to get damaged.

"She didn't want the roof messed up," Kerwin said, with a laugh.

Following the incident, LACoFD confirmed that crews were on the scene to assess the home's structural integrity.

Narvaez told KTLA that the State Division Of Occupational Safety and Health had also responded to help clear the scene and that the crane company — the name of which was not released — was sending another crane to lift the collapsed one from the home.

"It's very amazing that no one was injured," Narvaez noted to the local outlet.