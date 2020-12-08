The children were reportedly taken into custody after the boy tried to buy cookies with his father's credit card

N.Y. Cousins, Ages 12 and 7, Take Family Range Rover, Drive to Del. and Call It a 'Good' Time

A 12-year-old boy and his young cousin returned home safely Monday night after they hopped in a parents’ SUV and set off on a 100-mile road trip that took from their home in New York all the way to Delaware.

The boy sat behind the wheel of his family’s white Range Rover and drove more than five hours from Queens to the border of Delaware and New Jersey, with his 7-year-old cousin riding shotgun, WCBS reported.

The children’s joyride only ended after the boy tried to buy cookies at the Delaware border with his father’s credit card, which triggered an alert and allowed police to move in, according to the New York Daily News.

Police in both New York and New Jersey had spent the day trying to track down the errant pair, and though cops followed them with sirens, the boy sped up and would not pull over, WCBS reported. At that point, officers laid off so as to prevent an accident.

Authorities were able to track the cousins using E-ZPass and license plate readers, and noted that they left around 9 a.m. and drove from the Belt Parkway onto the Verrazzano Bridge and into Staten Island before making it to New Jersey, according to the Daily News.

The children were taken into custody in good condition around 2:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department tells PEOPLE. They reportedly arrived home just after 6 p.m.

“The kids are OK. They’re OK,” said Joe Gangaram, the boy’s uncle, according to the outlets. “Everybody’s fine.”

WCBS reported that the 7-year-old told police that she’d had a “good” time – with one caveat.

“I wish I was driving,” she reportedly said.

The outlet reported that the children were released to their families, and no charges will be filed.