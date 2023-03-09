Human Interest Court Orders Woman's Ex-Husband to Pay Her $215K for 25 Years of Housework During Their Marriage Ivana Moral of Spain will be paid by her former husband, who owns a flourishing gym business, according to multiple reports By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Getty A 48-year-old woman in Spain will be paid Є204,000 (about $215,000) from her ex-husband after a court ruled she is owed the compensation for doing unpaid housework during their marriage, according to multiple reports. Ivana Moral will receive a monthly pension of €500 (about $528) from her ex-husband, whom she asked for a divorce from in 2020, per iNews and Spanish language newspaper El Pais. The outlets reported the total amount for the pension was decided by a Málaga judge who based it on the minimum monthly professional wage for the 25 years the pair were married. Her ex-husband, who was not named in the court ruling, has been ordered to pay €400 (£356) and €600 (£533) to their two daughters, who are now 20 and 14, according to iNews. He is expected to appeal. California Woman, 74, Wins Child Support from Ex-Husband 50 Years After Their Divorce Moral said she "exclusively" handled the couple's housework during their marriage, reported EuroNews. She also argued that during that time, she could not pursue her own career because of "her exclusive dedication to the home and family," while her ex-husband "accumulated and exponentially increased his assets," per the outlet. Conversely, Moral's ex built a flourishing gym business that meant he could afford lavish purchases, iNews reported. Moral claimed her ex also refused to pay for one of their daughter's studies when she turned 16, according to the outlet. Grandma Raising Late Son's Kids Fights to Make Drunk Drivers Pay Child Support: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Back' "Clearly this was a case of abuse to be completely excluded financially (by my ex-husband) with nothing left after my marriage ended, so me and my daughters were left with nothing after all these years of putting all my time, energy and love in the family," Moral told the outlet. "I was supporting my husband in his work and in the family as a mother and a father," she added. "I was never allowed access to his financial affairs; everything was in his name." RELATED VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again' "This ruling represents the labour of all the women in the shadows and who, without a doubt, constitute a fundamental support in personal, marital, and familiar terms during years and years so that the ex-husband could develop his professional career and a rise in wealth which at the moment of separation could not share," Moral's attorney, Marta Fuentes, told iNews. "So he could get on in his career, she stayed at home to look after the children, and they never contacted anyone to help her," she continued. "She was his shadow, working behind [him] so he could rise professionally and become someone."