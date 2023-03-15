Couple Wins $1M Lottery Prize Twice in One Drawing After Husband Buys 2 Identical Tickets: 'Blown Away'

A man told lottery officials he purchased two tickets with his wife's numbers "to make up for" forgetting to play them the week prior

By
Published on March 15, 2023 02:09 PM
Lottery ticket forms are arranged for display at a New South Wales Lotteries Corp. retail outlet in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, March 2, 2010.
Photo: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty

An Australian couple is seeing double after winning two $1 million prizes on separate tickets in the same lottery drawing.

The husband and wife from New South Wales are the sole winners from Monday's drawing for Australia's Monday & Wednesday Lotto game, according to a news release from Australia's The Lott.

The woman has been playing the same numbers "for almost three decades," he husband told lottery officials. He said she "always said they'd be drawn one day" — and she was right.

This time, after forgetting to play her numbers the previous week, the husband purchased two tickets in order to "make up for it."

Sure enough, the gamble paid off.

The woman told lottery officials she screamed with excitement after realizing she had won the first prize. Then, her husband told her about the second ticket.

"I can't believe this has happened to us," the husband said, per Tuesday's release.

When it comes to spending their prize money, the wife said, "It won't take much to make us happy" — but she's especially looking forward to helping her family.

"I can buy my daughter a house," she told lottery officials. "I can set up the children and grandchildren for the future.

"It's going to change so many lives," she added. "I'm blown away."

She's also looking forward to using the money for herself, and is considering using it on travel.

"I'd love to travel around Australia and see all the parts of our country I haven't seen," she said.

