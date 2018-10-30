Couple Who Fell To Their Deaths at Yosemite National Park Identified as Popular Travel Bloggers

Two bloggers, who spent the last couple of years of their lives traveling the world, tragically died after falling off an overlook at Yosemite National Park on Oct. 24.

The bloggers, who National Park Service spokesperson Jaime Richards identified as married couple 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy who are from India but were living in America, NBC Bay Area reported, fell approximately 800 feet below Taft Point, National Park Service said in a statement.

According to National Park Service, Taft Point is “an area with very steep terrain” it is also a popular spot for tourists trying to get the perfect photo. The attraction features an overlook, allowing visitors to walk to the cliff’s edge. However, there is no railing.

The bodies of the couple were recovered on Oct. 25 after park rangers used a number of “rappelling techniques” and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol.

Excited to share their experiences with others, Viswanath and Moorthy created an Instagram account, which has acquired over 12,000 followers. They also ran a blog called Holidays and Happily Ever Afters.

Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy holidaysandhappilyeverafters/Instagram

Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy holidaysandhappilyeverafters/Instagram

Their account is filled with vibrant and colorful shots from their travels, which includes trips to Italy, Holland and Monument Valley, Arizona.

The couple often found high vantage points to take dramatic photographs including one taken in August last year where they stood on the edge of a platform at Cape Royal which is located in the Grand Canyon.

Viswanath captioned the photo, “Living life on the edge.”

Taft Point Overlook, Yosemite Ron Reznick/VW Pics/UIG via Getty

RELATED: Wife of Man Who Fell to His Death While Rock Climbing with Best Friend in Yosemite Speaks Out

On their website, Moorthy said her husband “introduced me to the travel bug in the first place.”

“He took me to Maldives on our first trip together, which triggered the wanderlust in us to see and experience the unexplored vistas and exciting cultures this amazing world has in store.”

Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy holidaysandhappilyeverafters/Instagram

Moorthy then explained Viswanath was “the ‘eye’ of the blog, capturing all the wow-worthy photos” and she was “‘lips,’ lending voice to them everywhere, so we like to think we complete each other.”

After spending time in Europe, the couple came to the United States where they worked remotely in New York City.

Viswanath was a software engineer with Cisco.

Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy holidaysandhappilyeverafters/Instagram

“We are not in the genre of ‘quit-the-job-travel-full-time’ but would be lying if I say the thought has not crossed our minds ever,” Moorthy wrote.

Their last post on Instagram was on Oct. 17 and shows Moorthy standing on lake dock in Vermont with a valley of autumn-colored trees in the background.

Viswanath and Moorthy’s deaths are still under investigation and it is unclear how they fell.