Couple Welcomes Son via Surrogate Just 3 Days Before Wife Gives Birth to Daughter: 'We Were All Crying'

After four years, a Tennessee couple's dream of becoming parents finally came true — twice!

Clay and Meredith "Bo" McCord welcomed their first child, son James Wakefield McCord, via surrogate on Mother's Day, according to a release from Brookwood Baptist Health. Then three days later, Bo delivered their daughter, Mary Clark McCord.

"We couldn't be happier," the new dad said in a statement.

"Seeing my child for the first time was such an emotional experience," he added. "To do it all again just three days later and welcome our little girl, I just can't describe the joy."

The couple had three miscarriages and went through two rounds of in vitro fertilization before reaching out to friend Katie Morse to see if she would be their surrogate.

"My wife knew Thomas Morse, Katie's husband from her college days at Samford. That led us to Katie who we knew had been a surrogate before," Clay said in a statement.

Katie, who lives in Alabama, said that Bo reached out during her second surrogacy — and that even before Bo asked, she knew she wanted to help another couple welcome a child.

"God blessed my husband and me immensely when we had our children, and I couldn't say no to women who wanted to be mothers as badly as I did," she said in a statement.

Then, something wonderful and unexpected happened: Bo found out that she was also expecting a child.

"With this surrogacy as with my second, the mom got pregnant too," Katie recalled. "Something about the stress being lifted, I guess."

Although it was initially unclear which baby would be born first, Katie felt confident she would go into labor slightly ahead of schedule — and she was right.

So on May 7, the McCords traveled to Birmingham, while Katie "prayed" the couple's son would arrive in time for Mother's Day.

Clay and “Bo” McCord with Katie and James Wakefield McCord (in hospital bed) and Katie’s husband Thomas is at right. Clay and "Bo" McCord with Katie and James Wakefield McCord (in hospital bed) and Katie's husband Thomas | Credit: Women's Medical Center, Brookwood Baptist Health

"Everyone in the room was crying," Katie recalled of the moment baby James was born at Brookwood Women's Center.

"My favorite part of delivery is always watching the parents' reaction to seeing their child for the first time but this time I kind of missed that while I was in my own little world," she added. "But, everyone told me they were crying and in shock!"

Although the journey wasn't always easy, Bo said she couldn't feel more blessed.