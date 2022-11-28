Couple Marries amid Mayonnaise in Grocery Store Aisle Where They Met: 'It Was Wonderful'

"You never know when you're going to walk down the condiment aisle ... and you're going to meet someone," says Dennis Delgado, 78, who wed his wife Brenda, 72, in the spot where they met

By
Published on November 28, 2022 01:19 PM

Talk about a walk down the aisle.

Brenda and Dennis Delgado, who met while mulling the merits of Miracle Whip and olive oil mayonnaise at an Arizona grocery store, returned to the exact same spot on Nov. 19 — this time, to get married.

"I'm 72, he's 78 now," Brenda told Phoenix NBC affiliate News 12. "We don't have that many more years to do something dumb and stupid."

Brenda, who had recently lost her husband of 30 years, was merely looking for sandwich spread on aisle 8 of Fry's Food and Drug in the Phoenix suburb of Casa Grande in August 2021, when she struck up a conversation with Dennis.

"We both had masks on, and I say to her, 'You know the best thing about wearing a mask? You could pass these [people] not wearing a mask, and curse them out under your breath, they don't hear a word you're saying,' and she started laughing," Dennis recalled, according the News 12.

A conversation followed, which led to the couple attending Brenda's church the following week.

Over the next few months, the new couple bonded over their shared experiences with loss, as Dennis dealt with his grief after the death of his wife of 45 years.

Dennis told News 12 he was "angry at God" for taking away his wife, while Brenda began to find her "purpose" again following her husband's death from prostate cancer.

couple gets married in supermarket where they met

By April 2022, their relationship was serious enough for Dennis to propose.

"He came to my house, and he said I'm going to go get you an engagement ring,' and I said 'yes, sure,'" Brenda said, according to Seattle's FOX 13. "So he left, and a couple hours later, I called him and asked 'have you been drinking?'"

When she understood that Dennis wasn't drunk or joking around, Brenda had an idea. "I want him to do it in the condiment aisle where we met," she said, according to FOX 13, of her request to get engaged in the spot where they met.

More than a year after an encounter while he was picking up olive oil mayonnaise and she was shopping for Miracle Whip, Dennis and Brenda wed on aisle 8 at Fry's, right there among the sandwich spreads.

"They hid me in the aisle next to the condiment aisle," Brenda told News 12.

"She came around. They cued the wedding march [out of the] loudspeakers in the store. It was wonderful," Dennis told the outlet.

He added, "You never know when you're going to walk down the condiment aisle at Fry's and you're going to meet someone that you didn't know you needed in your life."

