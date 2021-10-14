"I'm still on an emotional high," groom Chaz Wilburn tells PEOPLE of being able to have his mother watch him get married

Couple Ties the Knot at Penn. Hospital So Groom's Mother Can Attend: 'It Meant Everything'

A couple recently said "I do" inside a Pennsylvania hospital — all so that the groom's mother, who was battling an illness, could attend their nuptials.

Chaz Wilburn tells PEOPLE he still can't believe how perfectly everything came together on Oct. 2 for his wedding at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Thanks to the hospital's staff, Chaz and his new wife Amanda "Mandie" Wilburn were able to tie the knot during a romantic ceremony inside the hospital's chapel while his mother, Ajeana Schuler, watched on from her hospital bed.

"They turned a nightmare into a dream, but it really was more than a dream," Chaz, 39, says. "I was literally speechless for one of the first times in my life."

"I'm still on an emotional high," he continues. "There's not a lot of words that I could [say to] describe this feeling. I'm just glad that there are people who are still good in this world. I'm truly blessed."

Chaz and Amanda Wilburn Chaz and Amanda Wilburn | Credit: Courtesy of UPMC

A few months ahead of their wedding, Chaz was admitted to the hospital, where he spent 38 days over the summer battling congestive heart failure, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

By the time he was on the road to recovery, Chaz's mom was admitted to St. Margaret due to a lengthy illness, the outlet reported.

"When she went in there, [Mandie and I] decided we didn't want to wait until January to get married," Chaz explained to the Tribune-Review. "We wanted to have the wedding in her room so she could be there."

Chaz and Amanda Wilburn Chaz and Amanda Wilburn with hospital staffers | Credit: Courtesy of UPMC

After proposing the idea to hospital staff, a team of employees quickly jumped into action to make it happen — helping with everything from ordering "bride and groom" champagne glasses to helping style Schuler's hair, per the outlet.

"Chaz is very seldomly speechless and whenever Baliegh called, that was the social worker that put the whole plan in motion, he was stuttering and stumbling, it was so funny," Mandie recalled to CBS affiliate KDKA. "It was just a social worker, she asked, she passed the question along and it turned into this big amazing thing."

Chaz and Amanda Wilburn Chaz and Amanda Wilburn getting married | Credit: Courtesy of UPMC

When the day finally came, Mandie and Chaz dressed to the nines, with the bride wearing a red lace gown and Chaz in a velvet red jacket with floral lapels. Schuler was also dressed up in a matching red lace shirt, as shown in photos from the ceremony.

The couple called on Chaz's friend, Pastor Jerry Jefferson, to officiate the wedding, which they say couldn't have been better.

"Our day turned out beautiful," Mandie, 35, tells PEOPLE. "It was so perfect, we couldn't have planned it to be any better. So many small acts from great people were weaved together just for love. Everything about that day and everyone involved in our day was amazing."

Chaz and Amanda Wilburn Chaz and Amanda Wilburn's wedding cake and decorations | Credit: Courtesy of UPMC

"They went above and beyond," Chaz added to the Tribune-Review. "Just my mom being present, let alone being all dressed up, it meant everything."

Though Chaz's mom currently cannot communicate with words, the couple noted to KDKA that they could see the happiness on her face over how she was included in her day.

"They got her hair done and wheeled her down and moved the chapel around so it was easy for them to get her in there. It was just so perfect," Mandie told the outlet.

Now happily married, the couple is enjoying their new life as husband and wife, while hoping to remind people about all the good that exists in the world.

"It has been amazing, more amazing than I could have thought it would be," Mandie told KDKA.