The couple had to be rescued by lifeguards but did not suffer any injuries from the traumatic incident

Couple Swept Out to Sea After Large Wave Crashes on Them During Wedding Photoshoot

Terrifying footage captured the moment that a bride and groom were swept out to sea by a massive wave while they were taking wedding photos on a Southern California beach.

The wedding photoshoot gone wrong unfolded as the couple was standing on an oceanside rock near the Montage Hotel on Laguna Beach's Treasure Island Beach with who appears to be a photographer, according to KABC.

Eyewitness Ionel Coroama captured the footage, showing the pair standing on the rock in their white gown and black tuxedo before a massive wave came barreling into shore and swept them into the rocky Pacific Ocean waters.

Coroama, who happened to be standing at higher ground, can be heard saying "Oh my goodness" and explaining to a child that the couple had fallen into the water as they were taking pictures.

Help was eventually called, and Coroama later picked up recording just as the Laguna Beach Fire Department arrived and other lifeguards came to the rescue.

In the footage, two lifeguards with a rescue tube can be seen rescuing the bride from the water and then carrying her to the sand. Though wet and clearly shaken up, she appears to be okay as she sits upright with a life-saving device around her neck.

The groom, meanwhile, is seen already laying in the arms of another lifeguard on the beach nearby.