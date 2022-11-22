They Both Said Yes! Couple Surprises Each Other by Proposing at the Same Time

Bradley Fox-Jones had been waiting for months to propose to his boyfriend, not realizing that his partner Joshua Barker had plans of his own for their beach vacation

By
Published on November 22, 2022 03:17 PM

Bradley Fox-Jones had been practicing getting down on one knee for months before setting off on a summer vacation with his boyfriend, Joshua Barker.

A resident of Portsmouth, Hampshire, on England's south coast, Fox-Jones, 25, was going to propose to his longtime partner on the beach during a vacation to Crete for their fourth anniversary.

But Barker, 23, had plans of his own, SWNS reported. The journalism student beat his boyfriend to the punch when he asked Fox-Jones to marry him first.

"When Joshua proposed, I was shocked. It's a bit to stupid, but all I could says was 'really?'" he said, per SWNS.

Bradley Fox-Jones
Bradley Fox-Jones / SWNS

However, Fox-Jones quickly recovered, and then got on one knee and proposed to Barker — as he'd also planned to do. And the whole double proposal was captured on video.

Their unique engagement was not the only surprise in the couple's love story, according to Fox-Jones, who said he couldn't believe he was even in a serious relationship to begin with.

Bradley Fox-Jones
Bradley Fox-Jones / SWNS

"I didn't grow up thinking I was going to get married," he said, according to SWNS. "I didn't think I would be able to, because I'm very flamboyant. I didn't think I was a person people would want to bring home."

He continued, "No one has genuinely loved me before Josh. I was OK being single because I had resigned myself to it. But then, as soon as I met Josh I was like, wow, there's really something here."

After an extended embrace following the proposals, the couple enjoyed the rest of their trip on the island, which neither had ever visited before.

Bradley Fox-Jones
Bradley Fox-Jones / SWNS

"We had the best holiday ever," Fox-Jones said. "We're an engaged couple now, but we're still the same people."

The memorable visit to Crete was another first in their relationship.

As Fox-Jones told SWNS of his now-fiancé, "I was his first love, his first kiss and everything."

