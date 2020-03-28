Texas Couple Surprised with Parade After Wedding Was Forced to Downsize Due to Coronavirus

Jade and Houston Holmes were forced to downsize their wedding because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — but that didn’t stop their guests from joining in on the celebration!

The couple had initially planned to have nearly 200 guests watch them tie the knot at a country club in Dallas, Texas.

Social distancing recommendations prompted the pair to instead get married in a family backyard on Sunday. After the smaller ceremony, Jade and Houston, both 22, went into the front yard to take some photos and were surprised by a parade of the guests who were not able to attend — all at a safe distance, of course.

A long line of 50 cars, some decked out with balloons and other decorations, drove by the house, honking merrily and their friends waving as they drove by.

RELATED: People Across the Globe Applaud Health Care Workers for Their Efforts Amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Rachel Snyder/T&T Creatives

Friends in one car even tossed “J + H” balloons out onto the lawn of the house, and another car towed a trailer on which another guest sat. Guests in yet another car tossed confetti at Jade and Houston.

The newlyweds looked shocked before breaking into laughter as they waved back at their original guests.

Americans across the country are practicing social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, and several states have issued stay-at-home orders.

As of March 28, there are at least 102,636 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 1,646 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.