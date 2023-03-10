Black Couple Settles Lawsuit After White Friend Pretending to Be Owner Got Home Appraised for $500K More

Tenisha Tate-Austin and Paul Austin sued a real estate company after their White friend received a $1,482,500 appraisal on their home just weeks after they were told it was worth $995,000

Published on March 10, 2023 05:30 PM
Tenisha Tate-Austin
Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

A Black couple has settled their fair housing lawsuit against a real estate company after they received a home appraisal worth $500,000 less than their White friend, who pretended to be the homeowner three weeks later.

Tenisha Tate-Austin and Paul Austin of Marin City, Calif., say that an appraiser vastly undervalued their home in early 2020 because of their race, according to a press release published by the Fair Housing Advocates of​ Northern California (FHANC) on Monday.

At the time, Tenisha and Paul were preparing to refinance the property, and upgraded and expanded the home by increasing its square footage and renovating an accessory dwelling unit.

But when the home was finally reviewed, they were surprised it was appraised at $995,000 — far below their expected amount.

"The Austins believed that their race and the racial demographics of Marin City played a role in the low estimate of value and requested a second appraisal," a statement from the FHANC explained.

Over the next three weeks, the couple — parents of two children — said they removed all evidence of their racial identity from the home and hired a different appraiser for a second opinion.

For the new appraisal, the couple had a White friend pretend to be the home's owner. The second appraiser ultimately valued the home at $1,482,500 — nearly $500,000 more than the first.

The couple filed their fair housing lawsuit against the appraiser in December 2021, claiming housing discrimination due to race in the appraisal process, as noted in the release.

According to FHANC, the settlement agreement includes an undisclosed monetary amount with other terms, including a promise that the appraiser would not discriminate in the future and that they would watch the ABC documentary Our America: Lowballed.

The appraiser is also asked to attend a training session regarding the history of segregation and real estate-related discrimination in Marin County.

When reached by PEOPLE, the couple's attorney said the settlement amount is confidential and they have no further comment.

Per the original complaint, Utah-based AMC Links LLC hired Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisers to inspect the Austins' house. Representatives for the company did not immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.

"We're glad that we can put this lawsuit behind us," Paul Austin said in the press release. "Having to experience everything that came with receiving the lowballed appraisal was overwhelming. Being able to tell our story and knowing we had legal recourse helped. We want others to know that if you experience discrimination, you can go to your local fair housing agency so they can investigate your case and help you if you want to file a complaint."

"We missed out on a better interest rate because of the unfair appraisal we received," added Tenisha. "Having to erase our identity to get a better appraisal was a wrenching experience ... The ongoing undervaluation of homes in Black neighborhoods perpetuates the wealth gap between Black and white families. We hope by bringing attention to our case and this lawsuit settlement, we can help change the way the appraisal industry operates, and we can start to see a different trend."

