Sandy Michael Langseth II and April Marie Sheldahl died on Sunday after being struck by a tree while camping in Wisconsin

Couple of Over 10 Years, Who Loved 'Sitting Outside' with Friends, Killed by Falling Tree on Camping Trip

April Sheldahl and Sandy Langseth, a couple from Minnesota, were killed when a tree toppled on them as they were camping in Wisconsin

April Sheldahl and Sandy Langseth, a couple from Minnesota, were killed when a tree toppled on them as they were camping in Wisconsin

A Minnesota couple who had been together for over a decade were tragically killed during a camping trip in Wisconsin.

Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Marie Sheldahl, 45, died on Sunday afternoon after they were struck by a falling tree at their campsite along Flambeau River, the Price County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police said their investigation revealed the couple were "seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree." They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person who was seated at the picnic table with the couple was not injured, police said. Additionally, a fourth person at the campsite was also uninjured.

While waiting for authorities to arrive, two people who were fishing nearby assisted the campers, police wrote, sharing that they recalled noticing "the wind pick up" about 10 minutes before hearing the tree fall.

April Sheldahl and Sandy Langseth, a couple from Minnesota, were killed when a tree toppled on them as they were camping in Wisconsin April Sheldahl and Sandy Langseth | Credit: April Sheldahl Facebook

Sheldahl, a mother of two children from a previous relationship, and Langseth had "been together for almost 12 years" at the time of their tragic deaths, according to an obituary.

"April enjoyed being a mother, laughing with friends, being outside, campfires, fishing, gardening, flowers, plants and being with friends and family," the tribute stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In addition to their love of the outdoors, the couple were remembered for their generosity of spirit.

"Sandy and April were full of life, and never knew a stranger. It was like they knew each person they met for a lifetime before," read a message on a GoFundMe page set up by a loved one.

"They were constantly surrounded by loved ones far and near," the message continued. "Sandy and April loved nothing more than sitting outside around a bonfire with friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Missing Man Found Dead, Wife Hospitalized After Their RV Is Discovered in Remote Area of Nevada

In addition to covering memorial expenses, the fundraiser was set up to help support Sheldahl's children.

"Sandy and Aprils tragic death left Aprils two children with a lot of responsibilities to deal with at a younger age than any adult should have to go thru," the loved one wrote.

A celebration of life was held in White Bear Township, where they lived, on Thursday, according to loved ones.