Couple of 56 Years Die Hours Apart After Furnace Malfunctions Inside Their Illinois Home

"It’s a loss for us. It’s a big hole in our hearts," said Terri Robinson, the oldest child of victims Leevell and Ora Robinson

A couple who spent nearly six decades together died over the weekend after a furnace inside their Illinois home malfunctioned, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and the Chicago Tribune.

Leevell and Ora Robinson were married for 56 years prior to Sunday's fatal incident inside their Maywood home, the Tribune reported.

After devastating deaths, which occurred just hours apart, the couple's family members said they have been left heartbroken.

"My parents lived a good life," Terri Robinson, the couple's eldest child, told the outlet. "It's a loss for us. It's a big hole in our hearts. But we're going to be strong because that’s the way they raised us."

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirms that Leevell, 80, and Ora, 78, were at their home on the 1200 block of South 15th Street when the furnace malfunctioned.

Local authorities told the Tribune that they were called to the scene around 2 p.m. shortly after Leevell and Ora's son came to the home and found his parents unresponsive in bed.

According to the outlet, the 911 dispatcher advised their son to get out of the home in case his parents were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Upon arrival, however, Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh determined that wasn't the case, learning that "that they had just gotten a new furnace," and noted how the home was abnormally hot, the Tribune reported.

"We did a manual shutdown of the furnace system [when crews arrived]," Bronaugh recalled. "We also conducted carbon monoxide readings and we did not find elevated levels in the home."

Officers with the Maywood Police Department also confirmed the report of a new furnace, with the couple's son explaining to officials that the furnace was serviced after malfunctioning, according to the outlet.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirms to PEOPLE that Leevell was pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m., while Ora died hours later at 6:49 p.m. The Tribune reported that Leevell died at home, while Ora died at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Autopsies by the medical examiner determined that Ora's cause of death was "hyperthermia due to furnace malfunction," with diabetes and hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as contributing factors.

Meanwhile, Leevell's death was caused by "environmental heat exposure due to furnace malfunction." Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were also listed as contributing factors.

Both deaths were ruled accidental, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirms.

A spokesperson for the Maywood Fire Department and Maywood Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the wake of the tragedy, Terri said she's been spending time with her brothers, Athedus and Torvis, and remembering the impact that their parents left on their lives, as well as those in the community.

One of the things Terri recalled about her mom, who used to work for supermarket chain Jewel-Osco, was how she always stayed involved with their activities and would often bring Gatorade to her brothers and the kids outside who were playing baseball.

"Forty years later they still remember and talk about my mom. She was everybody’s mom and when she became a grandmother she was everyone’s grandma," Terri shared with the Tribune. "She was a loving mother, a great cook, a best friend to all of us, a great adviser."

She also noted how her father, who retired from holding company Navistar International, loved Christmas and was very handy.

"He believed he could fix everything and sometimes he could," she told the outlet. "He was my fix-it man when I lived nearby them. He was a hard worker who took care of his family. He took excellent care of us, we never wanted for anything."

Terri said it'll be tough for her and her siblings to imagine a holiday season without their parents, but explained that they are relying on one another during this difficult time.