Couple of 20 Years Celebrates Historic Same-Sex Wedding in Antarctica: 'We're Both Very Proud'
A day for the history books!
Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter made history on Sunday, becoming the first same-sex couple to tie the knot in British Antarctic Territory.
The couple, who have been together for two decades, are both stewards on the RRS Sir David Attenborough — and said "I do" on board, according to a press release from the British Antarctic Survey, their employer.
After years of traveling the world together by sea, the pair decided to get married when Carpenter joined the ship's crew last year.
"Antarctica is such an incredible place," Carpenter said in a statement. "We have been together for 20 years but now we've both been to Antarctica together, it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot!"
In an extra special touch, Carpenter shared that the pair "even had the coordinates of the wedding location engraved into our rings."
The couple wed while standing on the deck of the ship overlooking the Antarctic Peninsula, a "favorite view."
As they exchanged vows, they were surrounded by mountain peaks, icebergs and their fellow crew members.
Speaking of their historic nuptials, Bourne said, "We're both very proud."
"BAS is such a welcoming and accepting employer, and we feel very lucky to be able to live and work in such an incredible community and place together," Bourne added.
Captain Will Whatley, who performed the ceremony, said it was "such an honor" to officiate.
"The RRS Sir David Attenborough is not only our place of work but also our home, and it is a privilege to help two integral members of our crew celebrate their special day," he said in a statement. "I am thrilled for them both and wish them all the very best."
This marks the second marriage between members of BAS staff since 2016, when the Territory's marriage law was reformed, per the press release.
The couple's wedding will be registered by the British Antarctic Territory Government.
Even though the couple already had a ball celebrating their special day on the ship — with telegrams and toasts following the ceremony, as well as sweet cake with a penguin topper — there's still more merriment to come!
A reception will be held on May 8, where the couple will enjoy a special dinner, as well as some dancing and live music.
Another celebration is being planned for their family and friends in Spain, where Bourne calls home.