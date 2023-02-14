Couple Who Met in ER Welcome Their First Baby — and Name Him After the Hospital! 'It Was Absolutely Perfect'

Emily Salerno McDavitt and Adam McDavitt met in 2015 during a peer review, but didn’t start dating until after a Christmas party the next year: “Thank God for that red dress,” Emily tells PEOPLE

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 11:00 AM
Real-Life Love story Couple Who Met at N.J. Emergency Department
Emily Salerno McDavitt and Adam McDavitt with son Cooper. Photo: Courtesy of Kristen Noble Photography

A couple found true love in the most unlikely of places: a hospital emergency department in New Jersey. Now, they're celebrating their first Valentine's Day as a family of three after welcoming their son, whom they fittingly named after the hospital where they met.

Emily Salerno McDavitt, 35, and Adam McDavitt, 40, met back in 2015, when Emily, a registered nurse at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, applied to work in the emergency department. Their first meeting? At a peer review.

"Adam was actually very serious that day," Emily tells PEOPLE, explaining he "had a full assignment of patients" on top of having to do the interview.

But that didn't stop him from being impressed by her.

Real-Life Love story Couple Who Met at N.J. Emergency Department
Emily Salerno McDavitt and Adam McDavitt with son Cooper. Courtesy of Kristen Noble Photography

While there was a mutual attraction, not to mention some flirting, they didn't start dating right away.

"I was very attracted to him right from the beginning, hands down," says Emily.

"I was as well," adds Adam. "I just had a rule about not dating people I worked with."

As fate would have it, Adam left the hospital in 2016 to become a police officer. A few months later, they ended up getting back in touch after an emergency room encounter.

"I came in to work one night and I was getting a report on my patients and it turned out that one of my patients was a fellow officer of Adam's," Emily recalls. "That's how we reconnected."

Do you have a sweet story the world needs to know? Send the details to love@people.com for a chance to be featured in Real-Life Love, People.com's series dedicated to sharing extraordinary connections and heartfelt gestures.

Still, things didn't turn romantic in the hospital's "famous ER Christmas party."

"Obviously, everybody still knew Adam," Emily says. "I was texting with him and I said, "You've got to come to the Christmas party.'"

When he said that he wasn't sure he could make it, Emily decided to give him some extra incentive.

"I said, 'Well, I'll leave you with this, I'll be wearing a slightly inappropriate-for-work dress. I hope you can attend,'" she says.

That was all it took. "I said to my brother, 'I'm going out,'" Adam recalls.

"Thank God for that red dress," remarks Emily.

From the start of their relationship, the duo had a "really nice courtship" with "no hiccups," Emily says: "There was just full trust from the very beginning," she says. "I still don't know the password to Adam's phone — that's how wonderful this relationship has been from the very beginning."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Marries the Love of Her Life 43 Years After Her Mom Pressured Her to End Interracial Relationship

In 2020, when Adam was ready to propose, he thought of a surefire way to surprise Emily.

"It was before Christmas," he recalls. "I had my parents, her parents, my brother, my sister-in-law, we're all out to dinner and I had my dispatcher call me and basically fake like I was being ordered into work."

"Henceforth leaving me with all of the relatives to entertain by myself in the middle of a restaurant," says Emily, who was initially "a little mad," Adam points out.

But instead of going into work, Adam went back to their home and got out 800 battery-operated candles. As a nod to their love of gaming, he put her ring in a little treasure chest, like in The Legend of Zelda.

"That was definitely one of the happiest moments of my life," Adam shares.

Fittingly, after saying "I do" on July 23, 2021, the couple hopped onto a party bus to go back to where it all started.

"The only place that I really, truly wanted to go to take a picture with me and him was actually right in front of the hospital," says Emily.

Real Life Love McDavitt Newborn Wedding day photo credit: MC Productions
Adam McDavitt and Emily Salerno McDavitt. MC Productions Photography and Video

That April, the couple learned they were expecting their first child — and while there were a few names they were considering, like many things in their life, everything changed during one special trip to the hospital.

After going in for a scan one day, they ended up catching up with a friend, who remarked, "I love your guys' story," and, "You should really name the baby Cooper since you met here.'"

"Right away we loved it, and we knew it was absolutely perfect," Emily says, adding that it wasn't long before "everybody in the department just started calling my belly Cooper."

Real-Life Love story Couple Who Met at N.J. Emergency Department
Adam McDavitt and Emily Salerno McDavitt with son Cooper. Courtesy of Kristen Noble Photography

On Jan. 9, 2023, baby Cooper was born at the same hospital where his parents met. The full-circle moment was even more incredible as Emily was born there too.

As for being new parents, that's been "wonderful," Emily says.

"I don't want to brag," adds Adam, "but he's a really good baby."

Real-Life Love story Couple Who Met at N.J. Emergency Department
Cooper McDavitt. Courtesy of Kristen Noble Photography

With Valentine's Day here, the couple says they plan to have a quiet evening and a nice dinner.

To make things even more special? This year Emily won't just be getting presents from her husband and their beloved dog, Chester: "Cooper's going to have to get mommy" something too, adds Adam.

Real-Life Love story Couple Who Met at N.J. Emergency Department
Emily Salerno McDavitt and Adam McDavitt with son Cooper and their dog, Chester. Courtesy of Kristen Noble Photography

No matter what the future holds, Emily says she hopes her son grows up to know "that his mommy and daddy met in a place that provided a lot of good to the world and to the community."

And if he follows in their footsteps to give back, they'll be thrilled.

"We've spent our entire life basically in public service, whether it was in healthcare or otherwise," says Adam. "If he chooses to serve and take care of others, we'd be very happy."

Related Articles
Real-Life Love Valentine's Day story WILL LAW
Man Fighting Cancer Marries the Love of His Life Before Surgery on Brain Tumor: 'A Perfect Day'
Real Life Love rollout
Woman Marries the Love of Her Life 43 Years After Her Mom Pressured Her to End Interracial Relationship
Michael Feldman (L) and Savannah Guthrie attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband? All About Michael Feldman
Real Life Love rollout
Childhood BFFs Fall in Love and Marry After One Comes Out as Transgender: 'I Love His Big Heart,' Says Wife   
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the after the premiere of party for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" at Sunset Room Hollywood on January 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson's Relationship Timeline
Real Life Love rollout
'Texas Pie Queen' Helps Folks Fall in Love — Including Her Husband! — with Sweet Recipes: 'It's Like Prayer'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Buffalo Woman Sha'Kyra Aughtry and Boyfriend Save Man in Buffalo Blizzard
Woman Who Rescued Disabled Man During Buffalo Blizzard Tells Her Story, Urges Others to 'Just Be Kind'
Claire Danes (R) and Hugh Dancy attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's Relationship Timeline
Kristina Waters, Kayla, Couple Who Experienced Extreme Turbulence on Hawaii Airlines Flight Got Engaged After Harrowing Ordeal
Couple Gets Engaged Days After Flight to Hawaii That Injured 36: 'Felt Like a Near-Death Experience'
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter wedding
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Jokes Wife Amanda Thought He Was 'Nice, But Not Attractive' in High School
Baby Hannalee survivor
Missouri Couple Die in Thanksgiving Night Car Crash, But Their 1-Year-Old Daughter Survives: 'A Miracle Baby'