The parents said they'll put the money they're saving on internet into a savings account for their daughter

Couple Names Daughter After Internet Provider for Years of Free WiFi: 'There Are Much Worse Names'

A pair of new parents in Switzerland recently welcomed a bundle of joy — and saved a bundle on their internet bills in the process by naming her after their WiFi company.

The Swiss internet provider Twifi has been running a promotion that promises customers free WiFi for 18 years — but the catch is that you have to name your child either Twifia or Twifius.

For one couple from Graubünden, the offer was too sweet to pass up, and they gave their newborn daughter the name Twifia as a middle name, according to Blick, a local paper.

Though the parents opted to remain anonymous, the father told the outlet that he thought the promotion was a bad joke when he first stumbled upon it on Facebook.

“The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me,” he said, according to a translation, noting that that’s when he came around to its charm. “There are much worse names. And the more often we say ‘Twifia,’ the heartier the name sounds!”

He soon got his wife on board as well, and they reportedly developed a plan that would benefit not only them, but their little girl, too: all the money they’ll save by not paying for internet for the next 18 years (about $66 a month) will go into a savings account for her.

“She can use it to take a driving test or buy a car,” her parents said, noting that they hope their daughter will find the name “pretty cool” by then.

Meanwhile, even if the company goes out of business before the baby’s 18th birthday, Twifi boss Philippe Fotsch told Blick that he’ll keep his word to the family.

“I’ll be personally liable for it,” he said. “It’s a matter of honor.”