Couple Who Met While Working at Ind. Grocery Store Retire Together After a Combined 100 Years

A couple who met at an Indiana grocery store and provided a combined 100 years of service is finally retiring from the very place that brought them together.

Becky and Ed Osowski were teenagers when they started working at Martin's Super Markets in Mishawaka in 1970 and 1969 respectively, NBC affiliate WNDU reported.

But now, 50 years later, the couple is finally ending their chapter at Martin's, with Becky retiring this week and Ed planning to do the same in the coming months.

By the time they both retire, the pair will have worked a combined 100 years of service for Martin's, according to the outlet.

"Five years ago, we didn’t even think about it but once it got close, then all [of a] sudden it became, 'You know what? That’d be kind of neat,'" Ed recalled to WNDU of the retirement milestone. "Does it really mean anything other than us? Probably not, but to us, it's like an accomplishment."

Thinking back to her early beginnings at Martin's, Becky, now 66, told the outlet that she was hired as a cashier at 16 and things were very different then.

"So the first cash register had a crank on the side or a little hole on the side that you flipped open, you put the crank in it and no power, no problem," she explained to WNDU.

Shortly into her new gig, Becky met co-worker Ed in the grocery store aisle, and the pair were married by 1975, the outlet reported.

Throughout the last 50 years, Becky said she has never worked anywhere else besides the Mishawaka grocery store.

"I thought about going somewhere else but talked to other people and they weren’t real happy at different jobs and it’s like ah, they made it worth my while to stay," she explained to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Ed moved up the ranks and currently works as the director of produce at the company's headquarters, according to WNDU. The role has given the Indiana man a chance to travel around the world — something he said he hopes to do once he and his wife are both officially retired.

"I've been to Honduras, several [places] in Central America, then also Holland [and] Spain. Holland buying tomatoes, Spain buying tomatoes and citrus," he shared.

And it's not just Becky and Ed who have a special connection to Martin's. One of their three children and two of their five grandchildren also have worked at the grocery store, according to the outlet.