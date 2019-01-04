Couple Who Met on Dating App Bumble Get Married — During Their First Date

First date, first kiss … and forever, all in one day?

Newlyweds Paul and Sarah Edwards from the United Kingdom tied the knot during their very first date, according to British news outlet the KentLive.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple met on the popular dating app Bumble, and quickly fell in love with each other through their mobile devices.

After a few weeks of chatting, the pair began planning out their wedding before ever meeting in person — inspired by the Lifetime series, Married at First Sight — they revealed during an appearance on the U.K. show This Morning this week. In fact, Sarah and Paul had only seen a few photos of each other, and video chatted just once when they said.

Paul and Sarah finally met on Christmas Day, they shared during the interview, but instead of going out for coffee or dinner at a fancy restaurant, they got together at Gatwick Airport in England. There — fully dressed in their wedding attire — the couple boarded a plane bound for the United States.

The lovebirds held off on kissing each other until they reached Las Vegas, where they then exchanged vows and topped off one of the most legendary first dates ever, reported the outlet.

“I thought that would be just really cool, to be able to tell our future children, ‘That the first time daddy saw mommy was when she was in a wedding dress on the way to the wedding,’ ” shared Sarah, 34, on This Morning.

The newlyweds said the key to their whirlwind magical romance has been being honest with each other.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Surprises Sweetheart With Wedding Minutes After Becoming Engaged: ‘I Was Ready,’ Says Bride

“We’ve been completely open about literally everything,” said Sarah.

And despite the short-term nature of their relationship, Paul, 36, insisted to the hosts, “We were very open and honest about everything in our lives, past, present, future, our aspirations. What we were looking for.”

The couple told This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that they are already planning to have kids. (Paul already has two children, ages 15 and 13, he shared.)

RELATED: Panicked Boyfriend Finds His Stolen Engagement Ring in Incredible Twist of Fate

Still, Sarah and Paul admitted that they are aware things won’t always be so perfect.

“I think any relationship is a risk. You invest your emotions, heart, soul into a person,” Paul said on the morning show. “If you take that risk at the beginning you know you are fully invested.”

But “having faith in each other,” and continuing to be honest with each other, both believe will help make the marriage a success.

“It’s going to be difficult,” Sarah said on This Morning, “but any marriage is difficult.”