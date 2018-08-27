Wisconsin Couple Who Met in 1947 Tie the Knot Seven Decades Later in Their Late 80s

It may have taken Janice and Jim Caitlin more than 70 years to tie the knot, but after saying “I do,” the couple says they feel young once again.

The two lovebirds from Wisconsin married on August 23, something they likely never saw happening when they first met on a school bus back in 1947. Janice and Jim lost contact over the years, they told WSAW, but when they recently found each other again, they also found love.

“I found out not too long ago that we have lived in the same house, and all these things were coincidental,” Janice, 86, told the news station. “And I knew him right away when I first saw him.”

After discovering they lived near each other, the two frequently made time for dates — so much so that they said they have seen each other nearly every day for an entire year.

“It’s just her and we just want to stay together,” Jim, 88, told WSAW.

After spending so much time together, the two felt it was only natural that they walk down the aisle.

CBS 3

The couple were surrounded by family and friends who all witnessed their big moment at Portage County Courthouse on Thursday.

“I feel 21!” Jim said moments before planting a kiss on his sweetheart.

After the ceremony at the courthouse, the couple was given a ride through the city on a pedicab, and later met with their wedding party after their romantic time together.

“Couldn’t be better,” Janice told WSAW.

Jim said while smiling: “We waited awhile!”

RELATED: 100-Year-Old Couple Celebrates 80th Wedding Anniversary in Heartbreaking Video: ‘I’ve Loved You for 80 Years, Honey’

When asked why she fell in love with Jim, it didn’t take long for Janice to think of an answer.

“He’s a very calm man and he’s very loving,” she said. “That’s why I love him, because he loves me.”