Married Couple of 63 Years Treated to Special 'Dinner Date' While Hospitalized with COVID-19

"They were able to see each other, hold hands and eat together for the evening," the hospital shared

A date night to remember.

Nurses at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Illinois put together an extra special treat this week for married couple Frank and Masako "Terry" Martinez.

Although the couple, who have been married for 63 years, are patients in the same hospital, they are being treated in "separate areas," the hospital shared on Facebook over the weekend.

Frank, 93, and Terry, 86, have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to KMOV. A spokesperson for St. Elizabeth's Hospital confirmed to PEOPLE that both Frank and Terry are "COVID-19 positive patients," adding, "Their niece Eddye told us she can't remember a time when they even spent a night apart."

"When a family member mentioned that they are always inseparable and very dependent on each other, their nurses, Kim and Hannah, made a plan," the hospital shared.

"The couple were treated to a special 'Dinner Date' night where they were able to see each other, hold hands and eat together for the evening. Just as they have done for so many years," the hospital added alongside a heartwarming photo of Frank and Terry.



In the image, the pair can be seen holding hands and sharing a blanket while their nurses stand by their sides.



After sharing the heartwarming story, the hospital received a number of appreciative comments from social media users.

"I have known these two love birds since the 60s. My parents were dear friends of theirs. And their family is so right. They were inseparable," wrote one commenter. "They are the sweetest couple ever. Prayers for them and for all of you doing what you all do. THANK YOU!!! God Bless you ALL!"