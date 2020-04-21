Couple Married for 57 Years Dies of Coronavirus Less Than 24 Hours Apart: 'We Are Heartbroken'

Image zoom SWNS

A British family has been left “heartbroken” after their parents, who had been happily married for 57 years, recently died of coronavirus within 24 hours of each other.

Maureen and William “Vic” Sharp both died at the beginning of April at the Victoria Hospital in Dunfermline, Scotland, just days after they were first admitted for their symptoms, SWNS agency reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I feel that the community is in shock right now,” their daughter, Yvonne, told the outlet. “I never thought it would be my own mum and dad. This shows that this virus can happen to anyone.”

The Oakley-based couple, both 74, started feeling ill rather quickly, their daughter recalled to SWNS.

“Dad hadn’t been feeling well for about a week, Mum was quicker within a couple of days,” Yvonne, 53, explained to the outlet of her parents, who had been married since they were 17.

Vic, a retired miner, was the first one to show symptoms. At the time, he had paused his chemotherapy treatment after a tumor in his lung stopped growing, the outlet reported. Vic was expected to visit the hospital for a check-up later this month.

However, when he didn’t feel well and was unable to speak for a couple of days, a doctor came to his home on April 2. There, the general practitioner determined that Vic had a chest infection, according to SWNS.

Image zoom William “Vic” Sharp and Maureen Sharp SWNS

RELATED: Couple Dies 33 Hours Apart After Being Married for 68 Years: ‘He Waited for Mother to Go First’

Not long after, Maureen also started showing symptoms, including a “sore back and fatigue,” Yvonne shared with the outlet. By April 5, their conditions worsened and the couple was transported to the hospital.

“Dad didn’t have a fever when the ambulance came,” Yvonne recalled, “[but] Mum did.”

Maureen died on April 8, three days after her hospitalization. Her family believes she had “slight” chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to SWNS.

Then, less than 24 hours later, Vic died on April 9. Their deaths were reportedly confirmed to be a result of coronavirus, which has been especially dangerous for those living with underlying health conditions.

RELATED: 6-Year-Old Boy with Spina Bifida Raises More Than $110K for UK Healthcare by Walking Outside

Their back-to-back, sudden passings have now left Yvonne and her sister Linda devastated — and even worse, forced to grieve alone.

“They were great people and very family-orientated. They always looked after my sister Linda and I,” Yvonne told SWNS. “We can’t even physically comfort each other right now [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. This is just the worst thing ever.”

The local community has also been impacted by their deaths — specifically the Oakley United F.C. soccer club, of which Vic was a life-long supporter.

RELATED VIDEO: Doctors and Nurses Are Having ‘Hard Discussions with Their Families’ About Worst-Case Scenarios During Pandemic

“It’s very, very sad. The football club is gutted that this has happened to both him and his wife,” a committee member told SWNS. “It’s a tragic loss. We are heartbroken that we’ll never see Vic at any of our matches again.”

“When it happens to someone you know in the village, it really sends the message home that it can happen to anyone,” the committee member added. “Everyone at the club would like to express their sympathies to the family right now.”

After the pandemic has passed, Yvonne said she and her sister have plans to celebrate their parents’ lives in a much larger way.

“After this is all done we’ve decided that we’re going to have something at the cemetery again and then a big celebration after for them both,” she said. “They don’t deserve just six people at their funeral. They deserve better than that.”

Besides their two daughters, Maureen and Vic left behind four grandchildren.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 2.4 million cases and 166,426 deaths attributed to coronavirus worldwide, according to The New York Times. In the United Kingdom, there have been at least 124,743 cases and 16,509 deaths reported, according to the Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.