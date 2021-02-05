"They were not done living their life," the couple's daughter said

Couple Married 52 Years Die of Coronavirus Just 3 Hours Apart After Sending Each Other Hospital Love Notes

An Ohio couple who had been married for more than half a century died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the same hospital just hours apart last month.

Lois and PJ Connor died at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 30, news station ABC 6 reported this week.

The pair had been married for 52 years and are survived by three adult children: Patrick Connor, Mary Mazik and Ann Lanier, as well as several grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

"My heart goes out to those health care workers that helped us and I can't thank them enough," Patrick, who is the fire chief at the Newark Fire Department, said in a statement to ABC 6. "And we move on to the next thing and they stay, and they are still treating patients today."

Image zoom Lois, Patrick and PJ Connor | Credit: Courtesy Patrick Connor

When Lois and PJ were first admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, they were placed in separate rooms, news station WCNC reported, but that didn't weaken their connection: the pair sent love notes to each other from across the hall with the help of their nurses.

Lois' condition began to worsen first, then PJ also began to deteriorate.

"My dad was struggling with COVID and a broken heart," Mazik said of the period her parents were in separate rooms.

As their health continued to decline, Lois and PJ's beds were placed side-by-side by hospital staff, WCNC reported.

Image zoom Lois and PJ Connor | Credit: Courtesy Patrick Connor

Image zoom Lois and PJ Connor | Credit: Courtesy Patrick Connor

Mazik said that in their final moments, her parents held hands.

"Let go," Mazik told WCNC she told her dad after it became clear her mom would not make it. "It's OK, we're going to be fine. Go be with mom."

PJ, however, died first, and three hours later, Lois joined him.

"I felt like they were going to come out," Lanier said. "I'm still in shock. They were not done living their life. They were very active."