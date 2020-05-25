'Proud' Kentucky Couple Killed in Car Crash After Leaving Son’s High School Graduation

Nancy Barnett, 53, and husband Lyndon Barnett, 56, were killed, while their two sons were injured

A Kentucky mother and father leaving their son’s high school graduation were killed Saturday in a car accident that also injured the recent graduate and his older brother.

Nancy Barnett and her husband Lyndon Barnett died in the crash shortly after celebrating their son Dalton’s graduation from Fleming County High School, Principal Stephanie Emmons said in a statement.

“Dalton and his sibling are currently being treated at UK Medical Center,” Emmons wrote. “Please continue to uplift his family through your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Nancy, 53, was driving the family’s car when it collided with a pickup truck in Flemingsburg, the Kentucky State Police said, per the Associated Press.

She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while Lyndon, 56, died after being transported to the hospital.

Dalton, 18, and his brother Michael, 26, were both hospitalized for their injuries, while the driver of the pickup truck and a passenger were unharmed, said the state police, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nancy was thrilled to watch her son graduate on Saturday, and even wore a shirt to the ceremony that read: “Senior Mom: Some people wait their entire lives to meet their inspiration. I raised mine. Class of 2020,” according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“This speaks volumes to the kind of mother Nancy was and to the Barnetts and how proud they were of their family,” Emmons and Fleming Superintendent Brian Creasman told the outlet in a joint statement. “The Barnetts mean a lot to our Fleming County Community and we will be here to support Dalton and his brother as they face the difficult times ahead.”

The statement also called Dalton a “sweet young man” who is “always a joy to be around,” and said he plans to enter the military.

Nancy’s most recent Facebook post featured a photo of Dalton in his graduation cap and gown, which she captioned, “So proud of my senior.”

Fleming County High’s graduation was reportedly 12 hours long, as only one senior and a maximum of six family members were allowed on campus at a time due to social distancing restrictions.

The school’s first student graduated just before 8 a.m., and the family’s tragic crash happened around 9:15 a.m., after Nancy attempted to make a left turn, the Herald-Leader reported.