Couple Hopes to 'Square Dance' Again After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine on 73rd Wedding Anniversary

A long-time couple from Kentucky has rung in their wedding anniversary in a unique — but very 2021 — way.

On Tuesday, Noel "Gene" Record and Virginia Berryman Record spent their 73rd anniversary receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine during a drive-up event at the University of Cincinnati Health. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, they were among the first patients at the Ohio-based hospital to get the vaccine under the state's Phase 1B plan, which allows people over the age of 65 to receive the shots.

"We want to get back to normal as soon as possible," 93-year-old Noel said in a video released by the hospital. "I'm a square dance caller, and we have not been able to get together since March."

"We're looking forward to people getting vaccinated and getting back to normal, where we can once again square dance and have fun again," he added.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been more than 24.3 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and there have been 403,929 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a New York Times database.

Each of the two COVID-19 vaccines (provided by either Pfizer and Moderna) require two dosages to be fully effective. For the vaccine provided by Pfizer, recipients will have to return three weeks later to receive their final dose, while Moderna requires recipients to wait four weeks.

Each of the vaccines requires a wait time to reach its peak effectiveness, which is thought to be about two weeks after the second dose.

Noel and Virginia will have to return to the University of Cincinnati Health early next month to receive their final dose, according to WLWT. Virginia is excited about what that second dose will mean for the couple.

"[Getting] back to our normal life," she said in the video from the hospital.

Even after receiving the vaccine, health professionals recommend recipients continue to social distance and wear face masks.

"There's still a question of if the vaccine stops transmission of COVID, or just stops people from getting symptomatic COVID," infectious disease clinical researcher Laurel Bristow told PEOPLE earlier this month. "That's something that is being looked at right now, so we want to operate under the assumption, just out of pure safety, that vaccinated people could still get asymptomatic COVID and spread it to others."