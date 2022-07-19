As Airika and Demetrius Visaya prepared to get married in Las Vegas on Saturday, they found themselves standing next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Couple Has 'Wedding of a Lifetime' After Waiting for Marriage License with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A California couple was already in for a special day. Then Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed up.

Airika and Demetrius Visaya started off their Saturday by celebrating their 2-year-old son's birthday with a Batman-themed bash in Victorville, the couple told KABC-TV. Surrounded by family and friends, they made an impromptu decision: they wanted to get married in Las Vegas that same day.

Much to their surprise, while they were waiting in line for a license, the Super Bowl headliner, 52, and the Academy Award winner, 49, walked in.

The new bride said she "instantly" recognized Lopez.

"Airika turned around and looked at the door and she was like 'Oh my God. That's Ben Affleck and J. Lo,'" Demetrius told KABC.

Lopez even gave the couple a shoutout in her On the JLo newsletter announcing the famous couple's wedding news.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote.

"Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville," the star added.

After the chance encounter with Affleck and Lopez, the California couple couldn't wait to tell their family what happened.

"Everybody wanted to run back there and try to see them," Airika told KABC. "I was like, we're gonna miss our wedding!"

Opening up about their nuptials on social media, the new bride called it "the wedding of a LIFETIME!!"

"On July 16th 2022 I married the Love of My Life alongside @jlo and Ben Affleck!!" she wrote. "Such a spontaneous and amazing story for our family!"

Airika, who thanked Lopez for "mentioning us in her announcement to the world," went on to share that whenever their anniversary rolls around, she'll "always" celebrate the stars as well.

"We will always think of you two on our anniversaries," she wrote, "and are so happy to share it with you!!!"

After getting the license, Lopez and Affleck eloped at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City late Saturday evening.

Chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Lopez walked down the aisle to the classic "Here Comes the Bride." Then the duo exchanged self-penned vows and simple wedding bands.