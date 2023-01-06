Couple Gets Engaged Days After Flight to Hawaii That Injured 36: 'Felt Like a Near-Death Experience'

Once the plane touched down, Kristina Waters was treated for a head injury — but Kayla Hashimoto was determined to make their stay in Hawaii one to remember for a positive reason

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 03:16 PM
Kristina Waters, Kayla, Couple Who Experienced Extreme Turbulence on Hawaii Airlines Flight Got Engaged After Harrowing Ordeal
Photo: Image photographed by Taylor Dewey (Taylor Walston Photo) @taylorrdewey | @taylorrwalstonphoto

It was a nightmare thousands of feet in the air.

"There was no warning," says Kristina Waters of when her Hawaiian Airlines flight hit violent turbulence less than an hour away from the island in December.

"All of a sudden, it just hit," she exclusively tells PEOPLE. "The first hit knocked me right out of my seat, and I hit my head on the overhead bin and cracked it open with my head."

The flight, which left Phoenix, Arizona, just hours earlier, was carrying 278 passengers, including Waters and her partner, Kayla Hashimoto.

According to multiple news reports, 36 passengers were injured when the plane encountered an unstable air pocket. Eleven of the passengers were seriously hurt, per Hawaii News Now.

"I mean, it was one of those shock situations," says Kristina, 27, who was returning to her seat after using the restroom when the turbulence hit. "When it first happened, obviously, no one had any idea what was happening. It's weird how your instincts kick in in moments like that."

Kristina says she quickly put her hands over her neck after she was sent into the overhead bin, and a split moment later, she was on top of Kayla.

"Stuff was flying around," Kayla, also 27, remembers. "People were screaming, someone literally called out for God."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Image photographed by Taylor Dewey (Taylor Walston Photo) @taylorrdewey | @taylorrwalstonphoto
R: Caption . PHOTO: Image photographed by Taylor Dewey (Taylor Walston Photo) @taylorrdewey | @taylorrwalstonphoto

"Overhead bins opened, and stuff was falling out," Kristina adds of the commotion in the plane. "Oxygen masks fell in front of some people who had hit their heads on the right part of the oxygen bin. It surely felt like a near-death experience at the moment."

Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook later told the Associated Press that the airline had not experienced a similar event in its recent history, and pilots had no warning that the patch of air was "in any way dangerous." The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, he said.

Once the plane touched down, Kristina was treated for a head injury, which she believes was a concussion, at a hospital in Honolulu.

Kayla did her best to be a caretaker to Kristina after the rocky start of their trip. Still, she was determined to make their stay in Hawaii one to remember for a positive reason.

Kristina Waters, Kayla, Couple Who Experienced Extreme Turbulence on Hawaii Airlines Flight Got Engaged After Harrowing Ordeal
Image photographed by Taylor Dewey (Taylor Walston Photo) @taylorrdewey | @taylorrwalstonphoto

On Dec. 21, just three days after the flight, Kayla had Kristina meet her on by a cliff, where she proposed to her in front of a group of their loved ones.

"She printed out some of my favorite album covers and changed some of the lyrics to be about us, and they were really sweet," Kristina says of walking up the trail to meet Kayla. "Then, at each of the little stations, she had a couple of flowers for me to collect. So by the time I got to the top, I'd have a full bouquet of Hawaiian flowers. It was so beautiful."

Do you have a sweet story the world needs to know? Send the details to love@people.com for a chance to be featured in Real-Life Love, People.com's series dedicated to sharing extraordinary connections and heartfelt gestures.

Kayla was glad the plan worked. In addition to all that had happened on the plane, a storm actually threatened to derail the proposal. (She also had help from event planning company The Gay Agenda Co. and photographer Taylor Walston.)

But after Kayla got down on one knee, Kristina had a surprise of her own.

"I proposed at the top, and I thought that was going to be it, right?" Kayla recalls. "We had talked before about Kristina proposing to me again down the road sometime, and then next thing I know, she's getting down on her knee too, and proposing back."

The couple returned to their home in Los Angeles in early January and are planning to marry in late 2024.

Yet, the two say it will be a long time before they can be genuinely comfortable flying again.

"There's definitely a deep-seated trauma there now, especially of just having that experience," Kristina says. "Now, looking back, obviously, we know we were never going to die in that situation, but at the moment, we didn't know that."

Related Articles
Hong Chau and Brendan Fraser at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Hong Chau Jokes Press with Brendan Fraser Is Like 'Traveling with a Member of the Beatles'
Cate Blanchett, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, and Jamie Lee Curtis pose backstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Cate Blanchett Jokes She's a 'Better Driver' Than Jamie Lee Curtis After They Drive to Event Together
78 members of The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club in Traverse City pose after they split a $1 million Powerball prize. The members each received approximately $12,800.
Michigan Healthcare Workers in a Lottery Club Win $1M Powerball Prize — And They Each Get Over $12,000
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's Family Home Burglarized in L.A., Suspect Arrested: Reports
Viola Davis Architectural Digest
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Reveal Their 'Meditative' Los Angeles Home: 'This Is Definitely a Sanctuary'
grey whale gives birth in front of tour group
Gray Whale Gives Birth in Front of Boats Filled with Amazed Onlookers in California — Watch!
The Funeral Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Takes Place In St Peter’s Basilica
Pope Francis Presides Over Funeral of Former Pope Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square
Park City Mountain Resort
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey
'Romeo and Juliet' Stars Sue Paramount Pictures Over Sexual Exploitation in 1968 Film
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404b) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Officials Say It's an 'Absolute Miracle' All 4 People Survived Tesla's Plunge Over Calif. Cliff
Teen who made emergency landing speaks out on CBSLA
Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'
Corbin Reid Exclusive Wedding Pics
'Run the World' 's Corbin Reid Marries Fiancé on New Year's Eve — In a Caribbean Castle!
Lucian Munguia, Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Sept. Found in Washington River
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea/status/1610046725271752704 ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea VIDEO: Two adults and two children were critically injured after the Tesla they were in plunged nearly 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE officials. https://abc7ne.ws/3Q6wTd7
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Rescuers look down into the site of where a 10-year-old boy is thought to be trapped in a 35-metre deep shaft at a bridge construction area in Vietnam's Dong Thap province on January 2, 2023. - Hundreds of rescuers in Vietnam battled January 2 to free a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-metre deep hole on a construction site two days ago.
Rescuers Rush to Save Boy, 10, Trapped Underground After He Fell into Concrete Pillar in Vietnam
Two Helicopters Collide off Gold Coast, Killing 4
4 Dead After Helicopters Collide and Crash Land on Sandbank Off Australia's Gold Coast