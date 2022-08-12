Couple Gets $8 from Oregon Lottery After Dogs Ate Winning Ticket: 'My Husband Thought It Was Hilarious'

A couple in Oregon is now $8 richer after a lottery ticket their dogs got their paws on turned out to be a winner.

Although state lottery officials have seen "tickets in many different states," even they had never seen one get torn up by two Alaskan Klee Kias, according to a release from the Oregon Lottery.

"For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious," Rachel Lamet — who shares dogs Apple, 11 months, and Jack, 2, with her husband Nathan — said in a news release.

"I went to bed and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked," Rachel added. "But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh."

She continued, "He said it's for sure a winner."

The couple decided to send in what was left of the ticket along with a photo of their four-legged companions and a note explaining what had occurred.

According to the release, the Oregon Lottery allows people to send in their winning tickets by mail, which can take about 10 business days to process.

Lottery ticket. Courtesy Oregon lottery

Fortunately, the Oregon Lottery was able to reconstruct the ticket.

As it turned out, the $3 Pharaoh's Gold Crossword turned out to be a $8 winner — and nobody was more surprised than the couple themselves.

"That's too funny," Rachael said in a statement, adding that they're "definitely getting more chew toys" for their dogs.

"We love them, but they are crazy sometimes," she added.