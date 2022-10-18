Couple Finds Rare Coins While Renovating Kitchen Floors — and They Recently Sold for Over $800,000

"The anonymous finders were absolutely staggered by the result," according to an auctioneer

pile of old gold coins
Photo: Getty

A couple in England cashed in on a golden treasure found where they least expected – below their kitchen floors!

While doing some home renovations in 2019, the couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, uncovered a stash of more than 260 gold coins hidden underneath their kitchen floorboards, the BBC reported. That coin collection was recently sold at an auction house for over $800,000, according to Today.

When they first made the discovery, the couple thought they had merely stumbled across a piece of electrical cable.

"Why they decided to touch it who knows, but when they did, they realised it was a gold disc and there were hundreds more beneath!" George Edmund, an auctioneer and British coin specialist for Spink and Son, told Today.

According to the BBC, the couple found the coins, dated from 1610-1727, inside a pot below the concrete floorboards of their 18th century home.

Edmund called the collection "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as a soda can."

Today reported that the coins were sold for $852,380 to several different buyers from around the world — far exceeding the $231,390 sum they were expected to fetch.

"The anonymous finders were absolutely staggered by the result," Edmund told the outlet. "It dwarfed any pre-conceived expectations and set dozens of world records along the way."

According to the outlet, the coins sold at auction included two coins with mint errors: a King Charles II coin misspelling "CAROLUS" and a King George I 'Brockage' coin with two tails and no head.

Referring to the King George I 'Brockage' Guinea coin, Edmund said, "This last coin is a new world record for any 'brockage' mint error coin of any country ever sold at auction, besting a U.S. gold dollar sold in Texas for $54,625 in October 2011."

