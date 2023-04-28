Couple Die in Georgia Plane Crash 'Doing What They Loved': 'We Find Comfort Knowing They Were Together'

April 28, 2023
Robert Denton, Sandra Denton
Sandra Denton and Robert Denton. Photo: Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A plane crash in Georgia has claimed the lives of a couple who shared a love of flying, according to their family.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said a small plane carrying the couple crashed in Watkinsville just after 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The single-engine Cessna 177B landed in a field southwest of Athens Ben Epps Airport, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that was obtained by PEOPLE.

Family members identified the victims as Robert Denton, 76, and Sandra Denton, 75, in a statement, which was shared by the sheriff's office on Friday.

"We are devastated," they wrote, noting that the pair were "both seasoned pilots."

"While taken from us far too soon, we find comfort knowing they were together and doing what they loved, flying," the family added.

Robert and Sandra were traveling to Winder, Ga., from Leesburg, Fla., in the family-owned plane at the time of the crash, according to the statement.

Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said the plane was destroyed upon impact, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Robert and Sandra were "beloved residents" of Williamsburg and Clare, Michigan, as well as the The Villages retirement community in Florida, according to their family.

"Robert and Sandra lived life to the fullest and were two of the most thoughtful and loving people you could know," family members said. "We are sincerely grateful for the outpouring of support shown to our family from Robert and Sandra's many friends and neighbors."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA are investigating the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The NTSB did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

