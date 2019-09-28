Couple Creates Mobile Showers for the Homeless Community: 'Treat People Like Normal People'

A couple in Hawaii is helping the homeless “feel like humans” again.

Revive + Refresh, a mobile shower service, was created by Craig Shoji and wife Danica after the couple visited an underprivileged community in San Fransisco and wanted to help make a greater change in the world, they told Good Morning America.

“I was walking down the street and there was a houseless individual there,” Craig told the outlet.” “I just told him, ‘Good morning,’ and he was kind of surprised that I said that to him because no one ever says anything to him.”

It’s important “to just treat people like normal people,” Craig said of his experience.

After their trip in June 2015, the business began as Laundry Love, which provided fresh clothes to the homeless community, but it has since evolved into a much larger and more widespread nonprofit.

Now, Revive + Refresh operates as a mobile trailer with two showers that the couple takes to events around Honolulu, Hawaii, to help various communities.

The company believes that “everyone has a story,” which is why Craig and Danica are there to listen, and provide for these neglected people.

To date, the couple has served over 460 people at their events, with more than 250 people using the shower service.

Guests are given 15 minutes in the trailer, providing them with the shower, a toilet, toilet paper, shower gel and hand gel.

The events have also expanded to give every person a hot meal during their visit.

The best part of the experience? “Just to see their faces when they come out, it’s like a different person,” Craig said.