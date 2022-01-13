Couple Celebrates 81st Wedding Anniversary Decades After Pals Warned Their Relationship 'Wouldn't Last'

Ron and Joyce Bond even received a special letter from Queen Elizabeth in honor of their 80th anniversary last year

Sometimes it pays off not to listen to your friends when it comes to matters of the heart.

Ron and Joyce Bond celebrated their 81st wedding anniversary on January 4, which earned them the title of Britain's longest married couple, per SWNS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We never expected to reach 81 years of marriage, we know we are very fortunate to have achieved this amazing goal," said Joyce, 100.

"It feels excellent!" she continued. "There is no boss in our relationship, we both give and take."

Echoing the sentiment, Ron, 102, added, "Sometimes life is hard but we work through it together. We look after each other too."

The pair, who tied the knot in 1941, both say it was "love at first sight" — even though their friends were initially less than impressed with the match, and warned that the relationship "wouldn't last long."

"It was said of them at the time of their wedding, it would not last long, how wrong did folks get that?" recalled their daughter Eileen.

Joyce Bond, ron bond Ron and Joyce Bond | Credit: ExtraCare/SWNS

At the time, Ron — who served in World War II and would go on to work at a local garage — was 21, while Joyce, a former Woolworths worker, was 19.

"My parents are a truly inspiring couple, not only to my brother and I but to their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren," Eileen added. "You only have to spend time with them to know they love and care for each other, even after 81 years of being married."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For their latest anniversary, Ron and Joyce celebrated at ExtraCare's Shenley Wood Retirement Village — and got a shoutout on the radio thanks to their son Bill.

Joyce Bond, ron bond Ron and Joyce Bond's letter from Queen Elizabeth | Credit: ExtraCare/SWNS

In honor of their 80th anniversary last year, the couple even got a special note from Queen Elizabeth, congratulating them on their impressive milestone.