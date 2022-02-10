The Indiana couple knew they didn't want children long before meeting four years ago

Couple Announces Vasectomy in Funny Shoot That Pokes Fun at Decision to Be Child-Free: 'Snip Snip'

Children are not for everyone.

Indiana couple Tyler Frederick and Chelsea Roy knew they did not want any children long before meeting four years ago, according to Today.

Frederick, 29, and Roy, 23, recently poked fun at their decision to remain child-free in a hilarious photoshoot.

The photoshoot was taken after Fredrick underwent a vasectomy. The low risk procedure is widely known as a form of male birth control. According to the Mayo Clinic, the procedure cuts the supply of sperm to the semen and is completed by "cutting and sealing the tubes that carry sperm."

In the photos, the couple can be seen cuddling together while holding up scissors. In another they showed off a onesie with the message "never coming" written on it. They also posed with a pair of underwear that read, "Snip Snip." They posed in what appeared similar to a pregnancy photoshoot.

"For as long as I can remember, I have not wanted to have kids," said Roy speaking to Today Parents. "And everyone who knew me knew that, so I wasn't pressured much to have kids since my answer never changed."

Fredrick also explained that he has never felt the pressure to have children from family and friends.

"I have a lot of older cousins that don't have kids, so I think they have taken the attention off of me a bit," he told Today. "I have not been too fond of children for a while, and my close friends and family have known that."

Frederick pointed out that the child-free announcement has made people feel more comfortable about not having children.

"If these pictures makes things any easier for someone pressured into having kids, or helps normalize this choice, then I'm happy to have helped others even just a little," added Frederick.