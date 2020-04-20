Image zoom FORREST SANDERS

Forrest Sanders is a multimedia journalist for WSMV-TV in Nashville, Tennessee. Sanders has been covering the COVID-19 pandemic on a local level, risking exposure on the frontlines to get the stories of those in the Tennessee area affected by coronavirus out to the masses. The Emmy-winning journalist was on the ground covering the deadly tornadoes that plagued Tennessee and killed 24 shortly before immediately moving onto the breaking news of COVID-19, and has made a conscious effort to tell stories of hope amid the current chaos.

If it’s in your DNA to go out and tell stories, it’s just in your DNA. You know you just can’t hang it up for a while just because times are tough. This is a period of time that we have to do what we do. It is so vital that we document this period of time.

In early March, we were hit by some really devastating tornadoes, so we were doing all tornado coverage all the time. I’ve covered a lot of tornadoes for work over the years, but I’ve never covered anything like what happened in Cookeville, Tennessee. It was just total devastation. They had neighborhoods entirely wiped out. Truly, I have never seen anything like it.

I was covering tornadoes for about two weeks and then that started transitioning over into coronavirus. It’s been more than a month since I started doing coronavirus coverage – and since I’ve been inside the station. Now I have a laptop and I just edit from home. I go out long enough every day to pick up stories, get my shots, and that’s it.

I’m a reporter who also does all his own photography and all of his own editing. I do have to change how I get shots because I’m the sort of photographer that likes to get right up in the middle of things and I can’t do that. I’ve got to keep my distance from somebody and I’m still just trying to make that connection, tell that person’s story as best I can, and get to know them.

I have a really low budget set-up. I have a wireless microphone that I taped to a light stand so someone can come out and talk to the mic while I stand several feet away from the interview. My setup does not look impressive, but I do what I can to make it so what you’re seeing on TV still looks sharp. I’ve been really lucky with work about this because they’ve kind of stepped back and let me do what I do. I’ve been seeking out stories to bring some positivity [over] the past couple of weeks.

I did a piece on a piano player who decided he’s going to do five-hour concerts on Facebook for people who would usually spend their Fridays out somewhere listening to music. I just did a story about a guy taking free senior pictures for the Class of 2020 because they don’t know if they’re going to get their prom or get to walk at graduation. I did a piece about two young boys who live across the street from each other and see each other from their porches, but they can’t play together. Their moms came up with the idea they can each do these big beautiful art projects with chalk on their driveways so the boys can still play together and work on something together while still having that distance.

Whatever I’m doing, it’s going to be people’s stories. In some cases, the tornado and the pandemic have affected the person. As you probably know, Nashville is pretty synonymous with hot chicken these days. I recently spoke to Bolton Matthews and Dollye Ingram, who run Bolton’s Spicy Chicken & Fish, which is a Nashville institution. When the tornado hit last month, their roof was badly damaged and they were- left with major water damage to the building. There was no time to recover from that before the coronavirus impacted them.

It’s even scarier for this couple because Bolton has colon cancer that has spread to his liver. We’re talking about somebody who has compromised health. He has to be really careful during this pandemic, but at the same time, this is the mastermind behind hot chicken. Everybody wants to come and get it, so he’s got to keep going. They also have to keep going for all these people who work for them, for all these people who are depending on that paycheck. So at the original location, they’re serving people out of a food truck because the main building is still too damaged and they’re doing carry out at a separate location that just opened.

I talked to Dollye about all of this, after they’ve been through the tornado, dealing with the coronavirus, and dealing with cancer. I asked her how they keep going, and she said, “You never give up. It’s survival and you don’t let anything conquer you.” There’s a lot of these cases that exist because the tornadoes were so devastating that it just hit a lot of people’s lives, and now coronavirus is affecting everyone.

There are so many different kinds of stories to tell and so many different ways this pandemic has affected people’s lives. I’m working on a story right now about a barbershop quartet and I went around to each of their houses to interview each one. One of them is a teacher. He can’t see his students or anything, so that’s been really hard for him. Another one is a pilot who if he does any work, he’s got to go home and he’s got to be quarantined from his family for a while. Another one actually said that it hasn’t been an altogether negative thing for him because he gets to spend time at home with his wife and child. I found it interesting that this group of people who are linked by the fact that they are a barbershop quartet each has a really distinct, individual story of how the coronavirus has affected them.

I feel like I’m just in my own little world during this time that I’m doing everything from home. I don’t see anybody. I have a little bit of email contact with everyone or we have a morning meeting everyday where we just have a call-in. I think when you’re going into a workplace every day, you very much feel like a team and you’re all working towards something. This has been really isolating and that’s been an unusual thing to experience for the past month. Going beyond work, really the worst part about all of this is I haven’t seen any friends or family members in person for more than a month now, none of them. And I can’t say that that’s been easy; I’m a social guy. But what I have to keep in mind is I have my health and I’m working and so I don’t have any room to complain.

I think all of us are just wondering: What exactly happens next? This is definitely the concern of any of the business owners that I’ve talked to. How long can they stay afloat, not knowing when exactly all of this is going to be lifted, or when it’s going to be safe to resume life? I know a lot of businesses are doing whatever they can to survive, but there’s just so much worry about how they can keep going at the rate they are right now without seeing an end in sight yet.

I’ve always felt it’s an honor for somebody to trust you to tell their story. I always feel a certain responsibility wanting to do a good job for them. Especially in this time when there’s so many affected people, whether it’s the tornado or coronavirus, I really feel that responsibility that I want to represent them well and tell their story in a way that shares what they’re going through. I hope it’s able to make connections for people out there, that somebody else gets to hear that person’s story and maybe it speaks to them a little bit.

What I’m doing everyday is these small documentaries, these tiny little looks into somebody’s life. I want to make them as meaningful and as specific and unique to the person as I can. With those two or three minutes you get, it’s important that we get out there and tell the stories just to remember the history of this. None of us have been through anything like this before and I tell these stories that I feel lucky to tell.

As told to Topher Gauk-Roger

