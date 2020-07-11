Coronavirus Survivor, 32, Leaves Hospital After 93 Days and Telling Doctor 'Make Sure I Wake Up'

After nearly 100 days in the hospital battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a young California father has been reunited with his family.

Michael Orantes, 32, was released from a hospital in Inglewood, California, on Thursday, 93 days after he arrived sick with COVID-19, KTLA 5 reported.

Orantes tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus after he arrived back home from a trip to Spain in March and was admitted to the Centinela Hospital Medical Center, where he stayed in the Intensive Care Unit for two months, according to the outlet.

Despite the fact that Orantes was otherwise healthy and had no underlying health conditions, his doctor told KTLA 5 that his condition worsened and he needed to be put on a ventilator. During his time in the hospital, he lost 35 percent of his body weight, the outlet reported.

The construction worker is dad to 2-year-old Elizabeth and pleaded with doctors to keep him alive so he could return to her.

"He said, 'Make sure I wake up. I have a daughter,'" Dr. Anna Carchi told ABC7, calling Orantes' words "heartbreaking."

"So that crushed me," she added.

Another doctor on Orantes' care team, Dr. Paryus Patel, called his battle with the virus a "catastrophic storm," as one of his lungs collapsed and was unconscious for weeks.

On Thursday, the hospital shared a heartwarming video of Orantes being wheeled out of the hospital, surrounded by loved ones carrying balloons and hospital staff lining the hallway, cheering him on.

"Centinela Hospital is so proud and truly touched by this young man’s will to live," the hospital wrote alongside the video.

Orantes' release comes as COVID-19 cases surge in California and around the country.

As of Friday, Los Angeles County — where Orantes was hospitalized — has had 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19, with 3,783 deaths related to the virus, according to data from the department of public health.

On Friday alone, there were 2,667 reported cases of the virus.