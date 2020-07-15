Coronavirus Forces Tx. Couple to Rework Dream Destination Wedding Into 'Perfect' Backyard Fête

Jade Kendle-Godbolt and Mark Godbolt are among three couples featured in PeopleTV and The Knot's new wedding special

As coronavirus tore through the United States, hundreds of thousands of couples were pushed into uncharted territory when it came to postponing – or canceling altogether – their upcoming weddings.

Navigating the path to “I do” amid a global pandemic is no easy feat, and there’s no right way to exchange vows in a time of such uncertainty — which is why PeopleTV, in collaboration with The Knot, is sharing the stories of three couples doing just that in a new special.

Jade Kendle-Godbolt and Mark Godbolt are among those couples, and they’re all too familiar with the havoc coronavirus can wreak on even the best-laid wedding plans.

The Dallas-based couple was supposed to tie the knot on June 13 with a destination wedding in Mexico.

“We had a whole year and a half of planning, of conversations with the resort,” Jade says in the video. “When we had to switch things up, it was definitely a huge blow for us because we had all these dreams and plans for our wedding. It was very tough.”

Still, just because their nuptials required a reworking doesn’t mean that love is canceled, says Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor-in-chief of The Knot.

Though Cooper says that many couples will experience a grief period over the loss of their original plans — she estimates that around 735,000 weddings were impacted between April and July — that doesn’t mean things can’t turn around.

For Jade and Mark, reworking their plans meant deciding to go through with the same wedding date, only not in Mexico and on a much smaller scale.

“I threw out an idea to do it in her dad’s backyard because we were staying there for two weeks before we could actually move to our apartment,” says Mark. “And three and a half weeks before June 13, we started to plan a wedding in a backyard, COVID responsible.”

Jade says their family and friends tuned into the nuptials via Zoom, and that although they only had a short window to plan, everything turned out “perfect.”

“The energy was just right,” she says. “The energy you want for your wedding, full of love, full of appreciation, full of excitement… all of those things that you cannot plan. … That’s what’s most important about getting married and having a wedding, is about commemorating this moment where you are becoming one with another person, and that’s what it ended up being for us.”

She says the couple was able to stay true to their activist roots, too, by making sure they hired and worked with Black people and people of color to make their dream day come true, from their wedding planner and cake maker to their photographer.

“I think that for other brides and grooms that are just feeling down about this season of where we’re at in the world, it’s not the end of the world and it’s not going to be the demise of your wedding or your marriage,” she says in the video. “At the end of the day, this is just the beginning.”