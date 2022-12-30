Cops Find Man Who Broke into N.Y. School to Save Motorists Stranded in Blizzard — And Thank Him

Police find broken glass and an apology letter from Jay Withey, 27, after he forced his way into Pine Hill School in search of shelter for himself and others who were stuck in a winter storm

By
Published on December 30, 2022 02:24 PM
Stranded Motorist Saved 24 People During New York Blizzard By Forcing Entry to School
Photo: Cheektowaga Police Department

Police in New York are praising a man for his "heroic actions" during the holiday weekend blizzard after he forced his way into a school to help two dozen people escape the storm.

Jay Withey, 27, of Kenmore, N.Y., found himself stranded east of Buffalo in Cheektowaga on Friday as the winter storm bore down around him, according to NBC News.

On Christmas Eve, Withey journeyed through the snow to Pine Hill School after his car began running low on fuel, and broke a window to get himself inside, per the report. Then, he went back for others who were stranded and needed help.

"My mission was just to keep going out and grabbing as many people as I can and to just keep going," Withey said, according to NBC News. "I just kept walking, and I walked until I cried and I couldn't walk any further. I was just beat."

The Cheektowaga Police Department said it learned of the forced entry after a keyholder for the school was alerted to the broken glass on Friday. An officer was not able to reach the school until everyone had left the premises — but he did find a note that Withey had left behind.

"I'm terribly sorry about breaking the school window and for breaking in the kitchen," Withey wrote in the note, as seen in a photo shared by the CPD on Facebook.

Cheektowaga Police Department

Withey said he had slept in his truck "with two strangers" before venturing to the school, and that seven elderly individuals were stuck and out of fuel as well.

"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," he added.

Upon a review of security footage, the CPD reported a heartwarming sight: "people taking care of people."

Some of those sheltering from the storm had retrieved smart boards from classrooms in order to watch the news for updates, according to the department. Kids were using the gym to play, and the visitors "only ate what was necessary to stay alive."

"When they were finally able to leave safely, you never would have known anyone was there," the CPD said, noting that everything was put back where it was found.

"This group of amazing people took care of each other and the building they found shelter in," the department added.

After about 24 hours, Withey said he found a snowblower and used it to help everyone dig out, according to NBC News.

Police asked the public for help identifying Jay, noting that officials did not want to charge him for the break-in, but rather thank him for his efforts.

Withey has since connected with the department, which applauded him. "We know that due to the actions of many people like Jay, there are many families who were fortunate enough to be reunited with their loved ones," said Chief Brian Gould, per NBC News.

The CPD also shared a photo from the night Withey and others were stuck inside the school. They said the individuals stuck at Pine Hill are now bonded together.

"Jay said they are all now like family and planning a SUMMER get together. ❤️," the department wrote alongside the image.

Cheektowaga Police Department

Withey shared the same sentiment with NBC News, telling the outlet, "I just couldn't ask for more better people to get stuck with."

He also hopes his story will inspire others to step up should they face their own time of crisis.

"I hope people realize it's important to be kind and to do the right thing to help one another," Withey said to NBC News.

Officials do not plan to press charges.

